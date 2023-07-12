NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Loudon, New Hampshire, this weekend after Alsco Uniforms 250.

Ambetter Health 200 is the 18th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (July 15) at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps at the 1.058-mile-long permanent oval shaped racetrack. It will be the 29th annual Ambetter Health 200 hosted by the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Ambetter Health 200.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 39 entries for Xfinity race at New Hampshire. 19-Graf 24-Mosack 28-KSieg 38-Hacker 44-Caruth 45-VanAlst 53-McLaughlin 74-Cram 91-Labbe 39 entries for Xfinity race at New Hampshire. 19-Graf 24-Mosack 28-KSieg 38-Hacker 44-Caruth 45-VanAlst 53-McLaughlin 74-Cram 91-Labbe https://t.co/VNbejz5Seq

A total of 39 Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week in New Hampshire. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Joe Graf Jr., Connor Mosack, Chris Hacker, Rajah Caruth, Greg Van Alst, CJ McLaughlin, Chad Finchum, Dawson Cram, and Alex Labbe.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier won last year’s Ambetter Health 200 and will look to defend his crown.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Stefan Parsons #08 - Mason Massey #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Kyle Weatherman #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - TBA #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #18- Sammy Smith #19 - Joe Graf, Jr. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - TBA #38 - Chris Hacker #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Rajah Caruth #45 - Greg Van Alst #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - CJ McLaughlin #66 - Chad Finchum #74 - Dawson Cram #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Alex Labbe #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 15 at 3 pm ET.

