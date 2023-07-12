NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Loudon, New Hampshire, this weekend after Alsco Uniforms 250.

Ambetter Health 200 is the 18th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (July 15) at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps at the 1.058-mile-long permanent oval shaped racetrack. It will be the 29th annual Ambetter Health 200 hosted by the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Ambetter Health 200.

A total of 39 Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week in New Hampshire. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Joe Graf Jr., Connor Mosack, Chris Hacker, Rajah Caruth, Greg Van Alst, CJ McLaughlin, Chad Finchum, Dawson Cram, and Alex Labbe.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier won last year’s Ambetter Health 200 and will look to defend his crown.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  4. #08 - Mason Massey
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - TBA
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18- Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #35 - TBA
  26. #38 - Chris Hacker
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  29. #44 - Rajah Caruth
  30. #45 - Greg Van Alst
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - CJ McLaughlin
  34. #66 - Chad Finchum
  35. #74 - Dawson Cram
  36. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  37. #91 - Alex Labbe
  38. #92 - Josh Williams
  39. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 15 at 3 pm ET.

