NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Seventeen races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek becomes the second driver to win three races this season after taking the checkered flag at Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.

In the action-packed Xfinity race, Nemechek stayed out front in the overtime restart and held off Daniel Hamric in the closing miles to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With a victory, John Hunter Nemechek gained 40 points and maintained the top position on the table. He has a 16-point lead over Austin Hill with 678 points, three wins, and nine top-five finishes.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Xfinity points grid (9 to go): Nemechek-3w, Hill-3w, Custer-2w, Allgaier-1w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Berry +84, Mayer +46, Hemric +41, Creed +26, Herbst +6, Kligerman -6, Moffitt -53 Xfinity points grid (9 to go): Nemechek-3w, Hill-3w, Custer-2w, Allgaier-1w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Berry +84, Mayer +46, Hemric +41, Creed +26, Herbst +6, Kligerman -6, Moffitt -53 https://t.co/Uj4pDXAa75

Chandler Smith, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P20 in the race. He gained 28 points and stands in fifth place on the points table with 526 points from one win and four top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 17th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

John Hunter Nemechek - 678 Austin Hill - 662 Cole Custer - 633 Justin Allgaier - 624 Chandler Smith - 526 Josh Berry - 518 Sam Mayer - 480 Daniel Hemric - 475 Sammy Smith - 463 Sheldon Creed - 460 Riley Herbst - 440 Parker Kligerman - 434 Jeb Burton - 393 Brett Moffitt - 387 Brandon Jones - 359 Ryan Sieg - 324 Parker Retzlaff - 323 Kaz Grala - 316 Jeremy Clements - 290 Josh Williams - 229 Joe Graf Jr. - 220 Kyle Sieg - 216 Anthony Alfredo - 216 Ryan Truex - 197 Ryan Ellis - 174 Brennan Poole - 171 Kyle Weatherman - 166 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 160 Alex Labbe - 141 Blaine Perkins - 131 Connor Mosack - 109 Gray Gaulding - 104 Patrick Emerling - 96 Derek Kraus - 88 Joey Gase - 84 Garrett Smithley - 69 Myatt Snider - 67 Stefan Parsons - 66 Josh Bilicki - 63 Parker Chase - 55 Miguel Paludo - 48 Leland Honeyman - 43 David Starr - 39 Cj Mclaughlin - 34 Caesar Bacarella - 32 Preston Pardus - 32 Sage Karam - 32 Alex Guenette - 22 Dylan Lupton - 21 Brad Perez - 21

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 15.

