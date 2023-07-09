NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 09, 2023 21:23 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250

Seventeen races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek becomes the second driver to win three races this season after taking the checkered flag at Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.

In the action-packed Xfinity race, Nemechek stayed out front in the overtime restart and held off Daniel Hamric in the closing miles to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With a victory, John Hunter Nemechek gained 40 points and maintained the top position on the table. He has a 16-point lead over Austin Hill with 678 points, three wins, and nine top-five finishes.

Chandler Smith, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P20 in the race. He gained 28 points and stands in fifth place on the points table with 526 points from one win and four top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 17th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. John Hunter Nemechek - 678
  2. Austin Hill - 662
  3. Cole Custer - 633
  4. Justin Allgaier - 624
  5. Chandler Smith - 526
  6. Josh Berry - 518
  7. Sam Mayer - 480
  8. Daniel Hemric - 475
  9. Sammy Smith - 463
  10. Sheldon Creed - 460
  11. Riley Herbst - 440
  12. Parker Kligerman - 434
  13. Jeb Burton - 393
  14. Brett Moffitt - 387
  15. Brandon Jones - 359
  16. Ryan Sieg - 324
  17. Parker Retzlaff - 323
  18. Kaz Grala - 316
  19. Jeremy Clements - 290
  20. Josh Williams - 229
  21. Joe Graf Jr. - 220
  22. Kyle Sieg - 216
  23. Anthony Alfredo - 216
  24. Ryan Truex - 197
  25. Ryan Ellis - 174
  26. Brennan Poole - 171
  27. Kyle Weatherman - 166
  28. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 160
  29. Alex Labbe - 141
  30. Blaine Perkins - 131
  31. Connor Mosack - 109
  32. Gray Gaulding - 104
  33. Patrick Emerling - 96
  34. Derek Kraus - 88
  35. Joey Gase - 84
  36. Garrett Smithley - 69
  37. Myatt Snider - 67
  38. Stefan Parsons - 66
  39. Josh Bilicki - 63
  40. Parker Chase - 55
  41. Miguel Paludo - 48
  42. Leland Honeyman - 43
  43. David Starr - 39
  44. Cj Mclaughlin - 34
  45. Caesar Bacarella - 32
  46. Preston Pardus - 32
  47. Sage Karam - 32
  48. Alex Guenette - 22
  49. Dylan Lupton - 21
  50. Brad Perez - 21

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 15.

