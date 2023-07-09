NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Seventeen races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek becomes the second driver to win three races this season after taking the checkered flag at Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.
In the action-packed Xfinity race, Nemechek stayed out front in the overtime restart and held off Daniel Hamric in the closing miles to cross the start/finish line in P1.
With a victory, John Hunter Nemechek gained 40 points and maintained the top position on the table. He has a 16-point lead over Austin Hill with 678 points, three wins, and nine top-five finishes.
Chandler Smith, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P20 in the race. He gained 28 points and stands in fifth place on the points table with 526 points from one win and four top-five finishes.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 17th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- John Hunter Nemechek - 678
- Austin Hill - 662
- Cole Custer - 633
- Justin Allgaier - 624
- Chandler Smith - 526
- Josh Berry - 518
- Sam Mayer - 480
- Daniel Hemric - 475
- Sammy Smith - 463
- Sheldon Creed - 460
- Riley Herbst - 440
- Parker Kligerman - 434
- Jeb Burton - 393
- Brett Moffitt - 387
- Brandon Jones - 359
- Ryan Sieg - 324
- Parker Retzlaff - 323
- Kaz Grala - 316
- Jeremy Clements - 290
- Josh Williams - 229
- Joe Graf Jr. - 220
- Kyle Sieg - 216
- Anthony Alfredo - 216
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Ryan Ellis - 174
- Brennan Poole - 171
- Kyle Weatherman - 166
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 160
- Alex Labbe - 141
- Blaine Perkins - 131
- Connor Mosack - 109
- Gray Gaulding - 104
- Patrick Emerling - 96
- Derek Kraus - 88
- Joey Gase - 84
- Garrett Smithley - 69
- Myatt Snider - 67
- Stefan Parsons - 66
- Josh Bilicki - 63
- Parker Chase - 55
- Miguel Paludo - 48
- Leland Honeyman - 43
- David Starr - 39
- Cj Mclaughlin - 34
- Caesar Bacarella - 32
- Preston Pardus - 32
- Sage Karam - 32
- Alex Guenette - 22
- Dylan Lupton - 21
- Brad Perez - 21
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 15.