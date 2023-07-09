NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 is finally done and dusted. The 16th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 8 pm ET on Saturday, July 8. The race took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway and lasted for two hours, 24 minutes, and 33 seconds.

Driving the #20 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, John Hunter Nemechek won his third race of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at the 1.54-mile-long track.

Nemechek emerged victorious when he took the lead on an overtime restart after the race went six laps past its original distance. While those were the only time he led in the race after a push from Kaulig Racing’s Daniel Hemric that helped him to take the lead on the final restart.

Starting from the front row, the 26-year-old driver took the checkered flag by an impressive 0.245-second margin ahead of Hemric. The win marked his first at Atlanta and fifth career victory in the Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Hemric finished runner-up, followed by Cole Custer, Justin Haley, and Sam Mayer in the top-five. Ty Gibbs, Kyle Sieg, Parker Kligerman, Josh Williams, and Sammy Smith completed the top 10.

The Alsco Uniforms 250 saw 14 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Alsco Uniforms 250 final results explored

Here are the final results for Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#20 - John Hunter Nemechek #11 - Daniel Hemric #00 - Cole Custer #10 - Justin Haley #1 - Sam Mayer #19 - Ty Gibbs #28 - Kyle Sieg #48 - Parker Kligerman #92 - Josh Williams #18 - Sammy Smith #25 - Brett Moffitt #21 - Austin Hill #27 - Jeb Burton #26 - Kaz Grala #51 - Jeremy Clements #31 - Parker Retzlaff #7 - Justin Allgaier #91 - Josh Bilicki #8 - Josh Berry #16 - Chandler Smith #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #35 - David Starr #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #08 - Mason Massey #43 - Ryan Ellis #4 - Garrett Smithley #24 - Parker Chase #6 - Brennan Poole #53 - Akinori Ogata #07 - Mason Maggio #36 - Kyle Weatherman #02 - Blaine Perkins #9 - Brandon Jones #78 - Anthony Alfredo #2 - Sheldon Creed #98 - Riley Herbst #39 - Ryan Sieg #44 - Greg Van Alst

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the 18th race of the season, on Saturday, July 15.

