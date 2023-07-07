NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Atlanta Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Alsco Uniforms 250 this weekend. The 17th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 8 pm ET on Saturday, July 8, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway is located in Hampton, Georgia. The 1.54-mile-long quad-oval speedway opened in 1960 and will host the third annual Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday.

Alsco Uniforms 250 will feature 39 out of 38 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 8, at 4:05 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Alsco Uniforms 250 is set to kick off with Chad Finhum running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Alsco Uniforms 250:

Position- Driver – Metric score

Chad Finhum - 42.050 Mason Massey - 37.850 Josh Bilicki - 37.150 Mason Maggio - 36.700 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 36.450 Akinori Ogata - 36.300 Kyle Weatherman - 34.500 Greg Van Alst - 34.500 #35 - 33.200 Kyle Sieg - 32.600 Garrett Smithley - 32.150 Josh Williams - 31.150 Ryan Ellis - 30.900 Joe Graf Jr - 30.600 Brennan Poole - 28.350 Ty Gibbs - 27.950 Justin Haley - 27.650 Anthony Alfredo - 26.900 Brandon Jones - 25.300 Parker Retzlaff - 23.550 Blaine Perkins - 22.400 Jeremy Clements - 22.300 Ryan Sieg - 21.950 Parker Chase - 21.200 Riley Herbst - 20.450 Jeb Burton - 17.000 Josh Berry - 16.800 Sam Mayer - 14.600 Kaz Grala - 13.650 Parker Kligerman - 11.200 Sheldon Creed - 9.400 Daniel Hemric - 8.850 Brett Moffitt - 8.500 Sammy Smith - 8.400 Chandler Smith - 7.450 Austin Hill - 3.800 Justin Allgaier - 3.350 Cole Custer - 1.850 John Hunter Nemechek - 1.500

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 8, live on USA Network and PRN.

