NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Atlanta Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Alsco Uniforms 250 this weekend. The 17th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 8 pm ET on Saturday, July 8, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.
The Atlanta Motor Speedway is located in Hampton, Georgia. The 1.54-mile-long quad-oval speedway opened in 1960 and will host the third annual Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday.
Alsco Uniforms 250 will feature 39 out of 38 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 8, at 4:05 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.
Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Alsco Uniforms 250 is set to kick off with Chad Finhum running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Alsco Uniforms 250:
Position- Driver – Metric score
- Chad Finhum - 42.050
- Mason Massey - 37.850
- Josh Bilicki - 37.150
- Mason Maggio - 36.700
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 36.450
- Akinori Ogata - 36.300
- Kyle Weatherman - 34.500
- Greg Van Alst - 34.500
- #35 - 33.200
- Kyle Sieg - 32.600
- Garrett Smithley - 32.150
- Josh Williams - 31.150
- Ryan Ellis - 30.900
- Joe Graf Jr - 30.600
- Brennan Poole - 28.350
- Ty Gibbs - 27.950
- Justin Haley - 27.650
- Anthony Alfredo - 26.900
- Brandon Jones - 25.300
- Parker Retzlaff - 23.550
- Blaine Perkins - 22.400
- Jeremy Clements - 22.300
- Ryan Sieg - 21.950
- Parker Chase - 21.200
- Riley Herbst - 20.450
- Jeb Burton - 17.000
- Josh Berry - 16.800
- Sam Mayer - 14.600
- Kaz Grala - 13.650
- Parker Kligerman - 11.200
- Sheldon Creed - 9.400
- Daniel Hemric - 8.850
- Brett Moffitt - 8.500
- Sammy Smith - 8.400
- Chandler Smith - 7.450
- Austin Hill - 3.800
- Justin Allgaier - 3.350
- Cole Custer - 1.850
- John Hunter Nemechek - 1.500
Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 8, live on USA Network and PRN.