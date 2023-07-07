NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Atlanta Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Alsco Uniforms 250 this weekend. The 17th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 8 pm ET on Saturday, July 8, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway is located in Hampton, Georgia. The 1.54-mile-long quad-oval speedway opened in 1960 and will host the third annual Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday.

Alsco Uniforms 250 will feature 39 out of 38 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 8, at 4:05 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Alsco Uniforms 250 is set to kick off with Chad Finhum running the first lap and John Hunter Nemechek running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Alsco Uniforms 250:

Position- Driver – Metric score

  1. Chad Finhum - 42.050
  2. Mason Massey - 37.850
  3. Josh Bilicki - 37.150
  4. Mason Maggio - 36.700
  5. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 36.450
  6. Akinori Ogata - 36.300
  7. Kyle Weatherman - 34.500
  8. Greg Van Alst - 34.500
  9. #35 - 33.200
  10. Kyle Sieg - 32.600
  11. Garrett Smithley - 32.150
  12. Josh Williams - 31.150
  13. Ryan Ellis - 30.900
  14. Joe Graf Jr - 30.600
  15. Brennan Poole - 28.350
  16. Ty Gibbs - 27.950
  17. Justin Haley - 27.650
  18. Anthony Alfredo - 26.900
  19. Brandon Jones - 25.300
  20. Parker Retzlaff - 23.550
  21. Blaine Perkins - 22.400
  22. Jeremy Clements - 22.300
  23. Ryan Sieg - 21.950
  24. Parker Chase - 21.200
  25. Riley Herbst - 20.450
  26. Jeb Burton - 17.000
  27. Josh Berry - 16.800
  28. Sam Mayer - 14.600
  29. Kaz Grala - 13.650
  30. Parker Kligerman - 11.200
  31. Sheldon Creed - 9.400
  32. Daniel Hemric - 8.850
  33. Brett Moffitt - 8.500
  34. Sammy Smith - 8.400
  35. Chandler Smith - 7.450
  36. Austin Hill - 3.800
  37. Justin Allgaier - 3.350
  38. Cole Custer - 1.850
  39. John Hunter Nemechek - 1.500

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 8, live on USA Network and PRN.

