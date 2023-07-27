NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 27, 2023 19:36 IST
The Cook Out 400 marks the 22nd race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 3 pm ET on Sunday, July 30, at the Richmond Raceway.

A total of 36 drivers will be competing over 400 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 66th annual Cook Out 400 hosted by the Richmond Raceway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 0.75-mile-long D-shaped short track consists of 14 degrees of banking in turns 1 to 4, with eight degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1946 and currently hosts Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

Heading to Richmond Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. stands at the top of the odds table at +450 to win Sunday’s Cook Out 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He currently leads the championship standings with three wins and 711 points.

Kyle Larson, who won the first Richmond race of the 2023 season in April holds the second-highest odds at +500 to win the race on Sunday.

They are followed by last week’s winner Denny Hamlin +650, the defending champion of the event Kevin Harvick +750, Christopher Bell +750, and Kyle Busch +850 in the top-five highest odds.

2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is coming off with the 18th highest odds at +20000 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Cook Out 400

Here are the odds for all participating Cup Series drivers competing at the Richmond Raceway:

  1. Martin Truex Jr., +450
  2. Kyle Larson, +500
  3. Denny Hamlin, +650
  4. Kevin Harvick, +750
  5. Christopher Bell, +750
  6. Kyle Busch, +850
  7. William Byron, +900
  8. Joey Logano, +1200
  9. Ross Chastain, +1600
  10. Chase Elliott, +1600
  11. Ryan Blaney, +2200
  12. Tyler Reddick, +2800
  13. Ty Gibbs, +2800
  14. Brad Keselowski, +3000
  15. Aric Almirola, +4500
  16. Alex Bowman, +4500
  17. Chris Buescher, +5500
  18. Bubba Wallace, +5500
  19. Daniel Suarez, +6500
  20. Chase Briscoe, +7000
  21. Ryan Preece, +10000
  22. Ryan Newman, +10000
  23. Austin Dillon, +15000
  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +20000
  25. Justin Haley, +25000
  26. Erik Jones, +25000
  27. A.J. Allmendinger, +25000
  28. Michael McDowell, +30000
  29. Harrison Burton, +30000
  30. Austin Cindric, +30000
  31. Todd Gilliland, +50000
  32. Corey Lajoie, +50000
  33. Ty Dillon, +100000
  34. Noah Gragson, +100000
  35. JJ Yeley, +100000
  36. BJ McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.

