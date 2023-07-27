NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

The Cook Out 400 marks the 22nd race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 3 pm ET on Sunday, July 30, at the Richmond Raceway.

A total of 36 drivers will be competing over 400 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 66th annual Cook Out 400 hosted by the Richmond Raceway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 0.75-mile-long D-shaped short track consists of 14 degrees of banking in turns 1 to 4, with eight degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1946 and currently hosts Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

Heading to Richmond Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. stands at the top of the odds table at +450 to win Sunday’s Cook Out 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He currently leads the championship standings with three wins and 711 points.

Kyle Larson, who won the first Richmond race of the 2023 season in April holds the second-highest odds at +500 to win the race on Sunday.

They are followed by last week’s winner Denny Hamlin +650, the defending champion of the event Kevin Harvick +750, Christopher Bell +750, and Kyle Busch +850 in the top-five highest odds.

2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is coming off with the 18th highest odds at +20000 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Cook Out 400

Here are the odds for all participating Cup Series drivers competing at the Richmond Raceway:

Martin Truex Jr., +450 Kyle Larson, +500 Denny Hamlin, +650 Kevin Harvick, +750 Christopher Bell, +750 Kyle Busch, +850 William Byron, +900 Joey Logano, +1200 Ross Chastain, +1600 Chase Elliott, +1600 Ryan Blaney, +2200 Tyler Reddick, +2800 Ty Gibbs, +2800 Brad Keselowski, +3000 Aric Almirola, +4500 Alex Bowman, +4500 Chris Buescher, +5500 Bubba Wallace, +5500 Daniel Suarez, +6500 Chase Briscoe, +7000 Ryan Preece, +10000 Ryan Newman, +10000 Austin Dillon, +15000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +20000 Justin Haley, +25000 Erik Jones, +25000 A.J. Allmendinger, +25000 Michael McDowell, +30000 Harrison Burton, +30000 Austin Cindric, +30000 Todd Gilliland, +50000 Corey Lajoie, +50000 Ty Dillon, +100000 Noah Gragson, +100000 JJ Yeley, +100000 BJ McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.