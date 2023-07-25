NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond, Virginia, this weekend after the action-packed HighPoint.com 400.

The Cook Out 400 is the 22nd NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (July 30) at the Richmond Raceway. The race is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network, MRN, and Peacock.

Cook Out 400 will be contested over 400 laps at the Richmond Raceway. It marks the 66th annual Cook Out 400 hosted by the 0.75-mile-long D-shaped short track in the history of the Cup Series.

Richmond Raceway consists of 14 degrees of banking in turns 1 to 4, with eight degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch, it is similar to an intermediate track but races like a short track.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Cook Out 400.

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Richmond. Three drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Ryan Newman, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick won last year’s Cook Out 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, three minutes, and 27 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Cook Out 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the event at the Richmond Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17-Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Ryan Newman
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Richmond Raceway on July 30 at 3 pm ET.

