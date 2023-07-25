NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond, Virginia, this weekend after the action-packed HighPoint.com 400.

The Cook Out 400 is the 22nd NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (July 30) at the Richmond Raceway. The race is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network, MRN, and Peacock.

Cook Out 400 will be contested over 400 laps at the Richmond Raceway. It marks the 66th annual Cook Out 400 hosted by the 0.75-mile-long D-shaped short track in the history of the Cup Series.

Richmond Raceway consists of 14 degrees of banking in turns 1 to 4, with eight degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch, it is similar to an intermediate track but races like a short track.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Cook Out 400.

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Richmond. Three drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Ryan Newman, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick won last year’s Cook Out 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, three minutes, and 27 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Cook Out 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the event at the Richmond Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17-Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Ryan Newman #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Richmond Raceway on July 30 at 3 pm ET.