“He's getting crashed”: Furious AJ Allmendinger threatened to take Ryan Blaney out during the Indianapolis race

The clash between AJ Allmendinger and Ryan Blaney at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway left the racing world buzzing.

As Michael McDowell secured a vital victory that secured his place in the NASCAR playoffs, the race wasn't without its share of chaos, particularly towards the rear of the pack. The most contentious incident unfolded between AJ Allmendinger and Ryan Blaney.

The intense encounter occurred during a heated battle for position in a tight turn. Ryan Blaney, piloting the No. 12 car, executed a daring maneuver to slide to the inside of A.J. Allmendinger's No. 16 machine, causing contact that sent Allmendinger into a spin.

While Allmendinger managed to skillfully control his car and avoid a collision with the wall, the incident ignited a firestorm of emotions on the track. Despite salvaging his car and avoiding major damage, Allmendinger's frustration was palpable.

Radio communications captured his heated response as he vowed to retaliate against Blaney, saying (via Fox News):

"If I get back to that 12, he's getting crashed."

The race ultimately concluded with Ryan Blaney finishing in 13th position, while AJ Allmendinger crossed the line in 26th.

For Allmendinger, the Indianapolis incident presented a hurdle in his quest for a playoff berth. The aggressive clash with Blaney left him trailing behind Bubba Wallace, who currently occupies the final playoff spot, by a margin of 87 points.

Allmendinger now faces the daunting challenge of overtaking contenders like Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, and Daniel Suarez to secure his entry into the Cup Series playoffs.

With only two races remaining before the playoffs commence, AJ Allmendinger's prospects hang in the balance.

AJ Allmendinger applauds Ty Gibbs' dominance following Xfinity victory at Indy

The 41-year-old heaped praise on Ty Gibbs, hailing him as the standout performer of the field, after Gibbs' commanding triumph in the Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday.

The rising star of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Ty Gibbs, capitalized on a crucial restart opportunity. Seizing the moment with only 16 laps remaining out of the 62-lap race, Gibbs surged ahead of Allmendinger and extended his lead, ultimately crossing the finish line a resounding 7.959 seconds ahead of Sam Mayer.

Allmendinger, who had initiated the race from the pole position on the prestigious Indy road course and concluded the event with a commendable third-place finish, acknowledged the dominance displayed by Gibbs.

Reflecting on the race during his post-event interview, AJ Allmendinger candidly admitted:

"We were never fast enough to win the race. I thought Ty was the class of the field. We got in a good rhythm there, maybe if it would’ve stayed green."