"He's gonna apologize with some half-a** apology": Josh Bilicki left frustrated after being "run over" by Corey LaJoie at Charlotte NASCAR race

Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie did not have the most eventful NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Roval on Sunday, October 8. However, the #7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver did manage to tick off one of his competitors during the Round of 12 elimination race.

While the Bank of America Roval 400 saw AJ Allmendinger take the checkered flag in P1, Corey LaJoie and Josh Bilicki were seen having issues of their own while exiting the pit road.

As both drivers rejoined the track after driving out of the pits, Josh Bilicki was seen ahead of LaJoie with an upcoming right-hander in front of the two drivers. What ensued as the two entered the corner together was LaJoie running into the right rear quarter panel of Bilicki's car, spinning him out. The #78 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver as a result made hard contact with the outside wall.

Josh Bilicki called out LaJoie after the race in an interview with frontstretch.com and said:

"We just got ran over, third time this year by a Spire (Motorsports) car, it's almost like we got a target on our back. I left him (LaJoie) room, I don't know if he overdrove but typical Corey, gonna apologize with some half-a** apology and, whatever, we move on."

Corey LaJoie ultimately finished in P17 whereas Josh Bilicki ended up in P26 at the end of the race.

"I'll let him talk to me": Josh Bilicki on whether he will be having a conversation with Corey LaJoie after contact in Charlotte

When asked about whether the incident between Josh Bilicki and Corey LaJoie meant that the #78 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver would discuss it with his fellow driver, Bilicki said in an interview with Toby Christie:

"I'll let him talk to me. Last time he talked to me it was really a half-a**ed apology so, I'm not going to find him, not going to make it easy on him next time we race togather."

It remains to be seen if anything comes of the possible rivalry that could brew up between Josh Bilicki and Corey LaJoie after last Sunday's Cup Series race.

Meanwhile, NASCAR prepares to kick off the Round of 8 playoffs next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The South Point 400 will be going live on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. ET. With a total of four races to go in the 2023 season, expect the playoffs to heat up next time on the track.