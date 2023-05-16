"He’s got some things he’s got to clean up": Ross Chastain’s constant incidents ‘bad for everybody’, claims Justin Marks

Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks has admitted that Ross Chastain has some cleaning up to do following his frequent run-ins and wrecks with other drivers. While Marks has appreciated Chastain's speed, he has also become wary of the #1 driver's aggressiveness on the track.

Making an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Justin Marks spoke about Ross Chastain's recent wrecks. Marks' made the comments on Monday, a day after Chastain wrecked Kyle Larson at Darlington Raceway. The incident marked the third time the pair had tangled with each other in over a month.

While showing support for the #1 driver's talent and speed, the 42-year-old team owner said:

"The important message here is that we are a believer in Ross’ talent. That’s obvious. He’s very fast, but he’s got some things he’s got to clean up. I mean, I’ll just be totally honest with you."

Marks then stated the team has decided to step in and counsel Chastain's aggressive driving style:

"And today, we started a process of more aggressively handling that with our partners, with Ross, and with our team. Not because necessarily we’re mad at him, but because there is so much opportunity here."

The Trackhouse Racing owner was upset with Sunday's result, as Chastain crashed out of the race when he could have claimed the race win. The #1 Chevrolet driver was one of the fastest on the track but failed to convert the pace into a credible result.

Marks added about Chastain's performance in the Goodyear 400:

"The result was just bad. It looked bad for everybody. It was bad for Hendrick. It was bad for Chevrolet. And it was bad for Trackhouse and Ross as the points leader. This has been my life today. We have addressed it. We have had many conversations with people today, some, difficult conversations."

Trackhouse Racing and Justin Marks are huge believers in Ross Chastain's talent, as they believe that he is a driver of championship-winning caliber. By honing his aggressiveness, they hope to unleash his talent.

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick fires shots at Ross Chastain

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick fired shots at fellow Chevrolet driver Ross Chastain, as he had enough of the Trackhouse Racing driver wrecking others on the track. He said that Chastain was making 'a lot of enemies' with his 'super aggressive' racing.

Furthermore, Hendrick wasn't hesitant to say the HMS drivers would retaliate on the track. He said after Sunday's race:

"I don’t care if he’s driving a Chevrolet if he wrecks our cars. I don’t care, and I told Chevrolet that. If you wreck us, you’re going to get it back. And if you don’t do it, they’ll run all over you. I’m loyal to Chevrolet, but when somebody runs over us, then I expect our guys to hold their ground. I don’t expect them to yield because of Chevrolet."

The battle between the two Chevrolet teams will be an interesting storyline for the rest of the season.

