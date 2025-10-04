“He’s an idiot”: Matt Crafton blasts NASCAR rival for “pathetic” racing at Charlotte ROVAL

Matt Crafton had some choice words for Bayley Currey after getting spun out by the latter at Charlotte Roval. The veteran Truck Series driver ended up confronting Currey on pit road.Friday's Ecosave 250 saw the two drivers get into each other with 11 laps to go in the 70-lap event. Currey was involved in multiple scraps with his Niece Motorsports teammates before the incident.He overshot his entry into Turn 7 and spun out Crafton as a result. The move left the 49-year-old fuming, as he had a verbal spat with the No.45 driver on pit road. Crafton also lashed out at Currey's spotter over the team radio.In an interview with Frontstretch, the Thorsport driver outlined the fallout, saying&quot;45 drove over his head and took us out. I mean, idiot. Each and every week I watched him race and I passed him clean and was five six ahead of him and he drives in the corner cleans you out, but then they don't want to get out and fight like they should. Yeah, that's why it should be handled instead of running into each other, those stuff, and it's pathetic.&quot;Matt Crafton ultimately finished a lap down at 24th, while Corey Heim won the event altogether. The result gave Heim his tenth win of 2025, making it a new record for most wins in a single season.Crafton, meanwhile, was involved in a crash last week at New Hampshire. He got put into the wall during a three-wide situation with Toni Breidinger and Ben Rhodes. After 21 starts, it was his first DNF this season.Ty Majeski set to take over Matt Crafton's ride in 2026Matt Crafton's Thorsport teammate, Ty Majeski, has been tapped to ride the No.88 Menards Truck in 2026. The truck was driven by Crafton in 24 of his 25-year tenure in the sport. The only exception was when he drove for Kevin Harvick Inc., in 2004.With Crafton is set to retire after this season, Majeski recently spoke about his transition to the No.88 truck.“The 88 Menards truck has been a staple in the NASCAR Truck Series for many years with Matt Crafton. Their partnership, together, yielded many wins with 3 championships and my goal is to continue the legendary legacy they have already built,” he said via NASCAR's official website.Ty Majeski currently drives the No.98 Soda Sense Ford for ThorSport Racing and has been with the team since 2022. He has logged six wins with the No.98 outfit, but has gone winless this year. The defending champion has amassed 14 top-10s and eight top-5s in his 21 starts this year.He led a single lap at the Roval and finished eighth on the running order, keeping him at sixth in the playoff standings.