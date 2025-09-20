Toni Breidinger and Matt Crafton refuse to talk to media after being released from the infield center following a big crash at New Hampshire

Toni Breidinger and Matt Crafton declined interviews after being released from the infield care center at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. They had been involved in a big crash that also collected Ben Rhodes, who didn’t even go to the care center.

The incident happened on lap 132 as the three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers entered turn three. They went three-wide before Breidinger, running the inside lane, slid up into Crafton and Rhodes, sending all three into the wall.

NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass noted on X that reporters didn’t get a chance to hear the drivers’ perspectives on what went down.

“Breidinger and Crafton left the care center without talking to reporters. Rhodes never went to the care center and will have to visit the care center before the next race (Charlotte road course) to be cleared to race,” Pockrass said.

The crash marked the fourth DNF for Toni Breidinger and Ben Rhodes, and a first for Matt Crafton. None of them qualified for the playoffs this year.

Breidinger's Tricon Garage teammate Corey Heim, meanwhile, won the EJP 175 at New Hampshire for a historic ninth victory of the 2025 season, tying the all-time single-season win record by Greg Biffle in 1999. Chandler finished in second, followed by Layne Riggs, Gio Ruggiero, and defending series champion Ty Majeski.

Next on the Truck Series calendar is the 67-lap race at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Scheduled for October 3, the event will host the Round of 8 opener, preceding the race weekends at Talladega Superspeedway and Martinsville Speedway.

“It's all part of the business”: Toni Breidinger on non-racing 'side hustles' keeping her on track

Before the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Toni Breidinger attended New York Fashion Week for a modeling gig with American luxury fashion house, Coach. She previously explained that modeling helps fund her motorsports career, although she emphasizes that racing will always come first.

In a report by The Los Angeles Times, Breidinger, who drives the #5 Tricon Garage Toyota, said:

“I was definitely a racer before anything. That was definitely my passion. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to do modeling to help support that passion. But at the end of the day, I definitely consider myself a racer. That’s what I grew up doing and that’s the career I’ve always wanted to do.”

“It’s all part of the business. It all goes back into my racing. The side hustles, I like to call them. I don’t think that takes away from me being a race car driver,” she added.

Toni Breidinger drives the #5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage - Source: Imagn

Beyond her work with Coach, Toni Breidinger collaborated with other major fashion brands, even securing a race title sponsorship from Victoria’s Secret. She also made history as the first NASCAR driver to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, joining other female athletes like two-time Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee and WNBA star Cameron Brink.

On track, the Arab-American driver has yet to score at least her first top-10 finish of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. She is currently in her rookie campaign following a fourth-place finish in the ARCA Menards Series standings last year.

