NASCAR trailblazer Toni Breidinger raises the bar for style with latest bikini pictures

NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger has officially made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue debut. She posted some of her bikini photos from the shoot in Florida on Instagram, notifying her followers that her issue is out.

Breidinger, 25, first announced her SI Swimsuit issue feature last year after the 2024 ARCA Menards Series season with Venturini Motorsports. The Arab-American driver now competes full-time as a rookie in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, though modeling is still a part of her daily life.

She took to Instagram to share a slideshow of seven photos from her shoot for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue.

Toni Breidinger also spoke about her SI swimsuit issue debut, saying:

"I hope when people see my photos, they feel empowered."

The photo shoot was held at The Boca Raton, a Florida-based resort with five hotels and a five-star beach club, with Ben Horton as the photographer. Her work was released alongside the issues of other SI models, including American gymnast Olivia Dunne and Canadian model Lauren Chan.

Over in NASCAR, Breidinger, driver of the #5 Tricon Garage Toyota, came off a 20th-place finish at Kansas Speedway last Sunday. It was her second-best result so far after an 18th-place outing in the sport's return to Rockingham Speedway.

She will look to score her first top-10 finish this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The 250-lap Truck race will precede the NASCAR Cup Series' All-Star Race, featuring prominent stock car racing figures, including Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.

Veteran NASCAR reporter shared her thoughts on Toni Breidinger becoming the first NASCAR driver in SI Swimsuit

Jamie Little, who has been covering NASCAR since 2007, congratulated Toni Breidinger on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue feature last year. Little said Breidinger was the first NASCAR driver and SI model she covered on the track.

Particularly, Little had followed the now 25-year-old's career in the ARCA Menards Series, a subsidiary of NASCAR. Breidinger had a strong season last year, finishing fourth in the points standings after scoring 11 top-10s in 20 races.

Speaking about the feature, Jamie Little wrote on Instagram:

"First time seeing a driver cover in racing featured in the swimsuit issue for @sportsillustrated. Congrats @tonibreidinger."

Jamie Little's story congratulating Toni Breidinger for her SI feature - Source: @jamielittletv on Instagram

Meanwhile, Toni Breidinger considered the feature a dream come true, saying on X:

"It’s an honor to be featured in the 2025 @SI_Swimsuit @SInow issue. It’s very surreal to be in this issue alongside so many inspiring athletes. Thank you a million to everyone who made this dream of mine come true!!"

Aside from SI Swimsuit, Breidinger modeled for prestigious brands like Victoria's Secret. She even made her Truck Series debut two years ago with the aforementioned lingerie company as the title sponsor on the #1 Toyota Tundra.

This year, the Californian has major sponsorship deals with brands like Raising Cane’s, Celsius, and Sunoco. She also recently partnered with Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila. The tequila brand will be the primary sponsor of the #5 team at Nashville Speedway before serving as an associate sponsor for the remainder of the year.

