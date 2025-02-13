"He's like, oh shit": Ryan Blaney blows the gaff on Bubba Wallace dropping his wedding ring in a hilarious incident

Ryan Blaney shared a funny wedding story featuring his long-time racecar driver buddy, Bubba Wallace. Blaney told The Teardown podcast that Wallace cussed out loud during the ceremony after accidentally dropping Gianna Tulio's wedding ring.

During the off-season, Blaney, the driver of the No. 12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, married Tulio in Aspen, Colorado. He invited a few fellow NASCAR drivers, including Wallace, who climbed the racing ranks with him as a kid.

Ahead of the 2025 Daytona 500, the now-married NASCAR driver told podcast hosts Jordan Bianchi and Jeff Gluck about the wedding incident. He said everyone heard Wallace cuss because he had a microphone on.

"We go through this in rehearsals before and we joked about this. I was like, 'Well, just don't drop 'em [...] Typical Bubba, just botches it, right?" Blaney said.

"Like we had microphones on, so people could hear us in the back, our family and stuff, so he's standing right next to me when he drops 'em, and he's like, 'Oh shit.' It's over the microphone," he added.

Despite the mishaps, Ryan Blaney thought it was funny, saying:

"It was funny but yeah he dropped the ball... literally."

About 150 people attended the winter-themed wedding in Aspen. Some of them were Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin, the drivers of Team Penske in the IndyCar Series, also graced the event.

For the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace returned to their respective teams. Blaney enters his eighth season with Team Penske, while Wallace makes his fifth season with 23XI Racing.

Wallace drives the No. 23 Toyota Camry, which is a nod to the NBA jersey number of team co-owner, Michael Jordan.

Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna shared one thing she has learned in married life after a month

Last week, Ryan Blaney's now-wife, Gianna Tulio, told NASCAR writer Justin Schuoler about what she's learned in the first month of marriage. While everything seemed the same, she feels more secure in their over-five-year relationship.

Tulio said:

"I don't think I've learned anything in the first month. Not that I haven't learned anything. I just feel like everything feels the same, you know, like it's just security. I guess I feel more secure I have a husband. I've learned that, but I always felt secure."

Blaney also shared his thoughts on their marriage, saying:

"I've learned that... everyone asks us like, 'Does it feel different now that you're married?' I'm like, 'Well, yes and no.' Like we already lived together, we did all the stuff together... we got married. But it does feel different [...] I didn't think it would feel much different but it definitely does."

He concluded:

"I'm so happy I could say, 'This is my wife Gianna', instead of, 'This is my fiancée.' I hated saying fiancée."

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio postponed their honeymoon to sometime in Easter amid the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. The league will hold a one-week break in April between the Bristol and Talladega race weekends.

