"He's out of shape and old": Keelan Harvick pokes fun at father Kevin Harvick after dominating CARS Tour at Hickory

Keelan Harvick took a playful jab at his father, Kevin Harvick, after beating him in the CARS Pro Late Model Tour race at Hickory Motor Speedway. The event marked the second such matchup between the father-son duo, where the 12-year-old has emerged victorious.

Keelan began the race on pole and dominated the race, leading 99 of the 100 laps in the event. Kevin qualified fourth and made a late-race charge to finish in third. It's Keelan's first win in the series, adding to his previous success in a CARS Tour West race.

Speaking to Flo Racing at victory lane, Keelan shared if he expected such a dominant finish against his father.

"Not as bad as this, but like he said, he's out of shape and old. So, it's kind of hard not to." (1:17 onwards)

The win also made him the only driver to grab the checkered flag at both the East and the West Coast. Reflecting upon the same, he thanked Kevin Harvick for his support.

"It's really cool to win on the East and West. It's two different series. It's really cool that my dad can be a part of both of them and help just me out as a driver and just coach me through everything," he said. (0:19 onwards)

Up next, Keelan has secured a spot in the Throwback Classic 276 at Hickory on August 2. Notably, the event offers a $30,000 payout for the Pro Late Models winner, while the Late Model Stocks race has a $50,000 prize money.

"It's just so special": Kevin Harvick embraces facing off against his son

Despite coming in third, Kevin Harvick came out in support of his son Keelan and soaked in the experience of racing against each other. That said, the former Cup Series champion did admit that he was outclassed by his son.

"It’s just so special to be able to do what we’re doing right now. It’s not anything that I had really thought about or planned. And even though he kicks my butt, it’s fun to be on the same racetrack. It creates new conversations that we didn’t really have in Legends cars and go-karts. And just to see the progression. I think it happens faster when we’re racing together," he said (via Shorttrackscene.com).

Kevin Harvick and Keelan have faced off against each other twice so far. Their first matchup came in the CARS Tour West Mission Bank 250 back in early June. The 150-lap event was split into two 75-lap races, where Kevin initially won the first half, but lost to Keelan after getting spun out from the lead in the second half.

He later went over the day's events and shared his pride in Keelan's win.

