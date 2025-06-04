Proud Kevin Harvick candidly shares honest feelings after being beaten by son Keelan at Kern Raceway

Kevin Harvick lost a race to his 12-year-old son, Keelan Harvick, at Kern Raceway. An interview clip shared by Harvick Happy Hour on X features Kevin openly sharing his feelings about getting beaten by his son.

In the video, Kevin Harvick narrates how the race went from his perspective. The caption of the post read:

“It was a fun night for the whole family. @KevinHarvick looks back at the "Harvick vs. Harvick" race against @KeelanHarvick at Kern Raceway.”

Keelan Harvick had started on pole, while Kevin won the first half of the 150-lap event. In the second half, however, things took a wild turn. Kevin, while racing hard for the lead, was involved in a multi-car incident with Jacob Gomes and others.

In the clip, Kevin Harvick explained how the crash started with close racing and right rear contact, followed by Gomes getting loose and spinning out the top contenders. Between all that, Keelan Harvick stayed clean and drove right through the wreck to take the lead and ultimately win. The ace driver described the moment:

“Here comes the little man, cruising right through the wreck, and Keelan wound up with the lead right there, and wound up going on to win the race.”

Kevin Harvick acknowledged that while it may have looked like the wreck was caused intentionally, it wasn’t. He walked through the moment frame-by-frame in the video, explaining how three cars were battling hard for position when everything happened.

Kevin also clarified that the win was not just important because of the result, but also because it happened in Bakersfield, his hometown. The crowd, mostly there to watch Kevin, ended up seeing Keelan steal the spotlight. Kevin acknowledged the unpredictability of racing, saying:

“You just have to keep yourself rolling and in contention... to finish first, you must first finish.”

Keelan held off Kenna Mitchell in a tight battle over the final six laps and crossed the line first. The elder Harvick was credited with a win for leading at the halfway mark in the 150-lap race, making it a night where both father and son stood as race winners.

“There’s no chance I’m spinning” — The Harvicks traded jabs before the big race

Ahead of the race at Kern County Raceway on Saturday, May 31, Kevin Harvick and Keelan Harvick participated in a lighthearted promotional video for the CARS Tour Mission Bank 250. Uploaded by NASCAR on Instagram, the video showed the father-son duo teasing each other while answering rapid-fire questions.

One of the most talked-about moments was when they were asked who was most likely to spin out on Lap 1. Without hesitation, both pointed at each other and laughed. Kevin Harvick insisted:

“There’s no chance I’m spinning. There is no chance. Not even possible.”

Keelan, not missing a beat, responded:

“Like you said, I race every week. You’re in booth shape.”

While Kevin is now focused on broadcasting, Keelan Harvick is racing regularly in both karting and late model circuits. The Mission Bank 250 was the first time the two competed head-to-head, and it lived up to the hype.

