Kevin Harvick and son Keelan size each other up over who'll spin out at Lap 1 ahead of their CARS Tour race

Kevin Harvick and his son Keelan are going head-to-head for the first time in Bakersfield on Saturday, May 31, but not before sharing a few playful jabs. Ahead of their CARS Tour Mission Bank 250 appearance, NASCAR shared a promotional video capturing a light-hearted moment between the two racers as they jokingly debated who was more likely to spin out on Lap 1.

The father-son showdown dubbed the 'Battle of the Harvicks', will take center stage at Kevin's hometown track, Kern County Raceway Park in California. As part of the CARS Tour West expansion, the Mission Bank 250 marks a significant stop in a year full of cross-country racing for the Harvicks.

In the promotional video uploaded by NASCAR on Instagram, the two Harvicks answer a rapid-fire set of questions ranging from qualifying predictions to the likelihood of Cup starts. But one moment in particular stood out. When asked who is most likely to spin out on the first lap, both pointed to each other with a smile:

"There's no chance I'm spinning. There is no chance. Not even possible," argued Kevin Harvick.

"Like you said, I race every week. You're in booth shape," Keelan responded.

Kevin Harvick added with a wry smile that he had never spun out on the first lap of the race, as Keelan echoed the same sentiment. The exchange drew plenty of laughs from NASCAR fans. Kevin may be retired from full-time Cup competition and active in the FOX broadcast booth, but Keelan, now 12, races weekly in late model and karting events.

Kevin Harvick vs son Keelan Harvick for the first time at Kern County

Keelan Harvick, son of Kevin Harvick during the 2023 Championship Race at Phoenix. Source: Imagn

The CARS Tour Mission Bank 250 set to start from 9:50 p.m. ET at the Kern County Raceway Park, is a sentimental visit for Kevin Harvick. The California track is where the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion's journey began. Now, in his post-retirement chapter, Kevin continues as a mentor, teammate, and competitor to his son.

The event will also feature drivers from the CARS Tour West Series, marking one of multiple races where Kevin and Keelan will compete in 2025. Harvick's promotional group, which co-owns the CARS Tour alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks, has expanded its footprint to the West Coast.

Beyond the spin debate, the duo answered other pressing questions. When asked whether Kevin would make a return to the Cup Series, both parties confidently ruled it out. Instead, all eyes were on Keelan's future, with both predicting that he could make a Cup start within the next four years.

The evening at Kern County will also host races from the Spears SRL Southwest Tour and other regional support series.

Keelan Harvick's rise continues as 2025 promises more head-to-heads with dad Kevin Harvick

Keelan Harvick (#62) leads during the 2024 Star Nursery Classic in Las Vegas. Source: Getty

While Kevin Harvick has already etched his name into NASCAR history, Keelan is just beginning to write his own chapter. After racing in Europe during his earlier karting days, the younger Harvick is now transitioning into full-bodied stock cars. Backed by his father's hands-on involvement, Keelan now competes regularly in late model series both in the U.S. and abroad.

The CARS Tour Mission Bank 250 won't be a one-off. As Kevin revealed in an interview with 23ABC News, the two are scheduled to race multiple times in 2025 across both the East and West divisions of the CARS Tour. Kevin said:

"We're gonna do this seven more times in different parts of the country where we race against each other. Follow the CARS Tour East and West, and, so we will be all over racing this summer and towards the end of the year and we will continue to run some of these races for the next couple of years as long as it's fun."

Beyond the father-son storyline, these appearances are crucial developmental opportunities for 12-year-old Keelan.

Kevin Harvick (left) with his wife DeLana Harvick and children Keelan and Piper, before the 2019 Drydene 400. Source: Imagn

Keelan's recent performances in the Pro Models, CARS Tour, and other late model events suggest he's more than just the son of a Cup Series champion.

