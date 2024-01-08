2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson not only looks forward to 2024 as a busy racing season but also as a tough year for being a parent. The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who welcomed his third child with spouse Katelyn on the 2022 New Year's Eve, has been finding his newborn a tad difficult to deal with.

Cooper Donald Larson is the third sibling to join the couple's two other kids, namely eight-year-old son Owen Miyata Larson and a four-year-old daughter Audrey Layne Larson.

Speaking on how the first year with his son has been as a third-time parent, Kyle Larson elaborated on how Cooper has turned out to be the most difficult of the couple's three children to handle.

He recently spoke about his youngest in a light-hearted manner and told floracing.com:

"He’s been our toughest baby, of our kids, he’s been the toughest. The other two (Owen and Audrey), I remember them being able to sleep in their own rooms pretty early on and riding in the car seat was no problem. Traveling in the airplane? No problem. But Cooper, up until the last couple months, he’s been struggling."

Touching on why Cooper has demanded more attention than Owen or Audrey, Kyle Larson further elaborated on how he and his wife have "spoiled" what seems to be their last child:

"Honestly I think we’ve spoiled him too much in the beginning. I think Katelyn spoiled him more than the others because this is, hopefully, our last child."

Cooper is not going to be the only spoilt Larson this season as his father prepares to make his debut in the famed Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren SP along with challenging for his second NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Kyle Larson is raring to go racing in 2024

Speaking about how the birth of his child during the 2022 off-season going into 2023 did not allow him to race as much as he wanted, Kyle Larson said that he was ready to hit the track this year.

Speaking on what is bound to be a hectic schedule all year round, Larson told floracing.com:

"It was really nice to not have to race last offseason. When you get to that last month, you never know when the baby is going to come. I remember being excited about that and not really thinking about racing at all, which was nice. This year, honestly, I’ve been wanting to go race, a lot."

The NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off with the famed Daytona 500 next month.