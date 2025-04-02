"He said, 'I was jealous that you made it to NASCAR'": Kenny Wallace reveals a local racer's hatred for his accomplishments

Nine-time Xfinity Series race winner Kenny Wallace recently posted a video on his YouTube channel to share a story with his 128k subscribers about a conversation that occurred between him and a local race-car driver, who revealed the circumstances surrounding the envy he felt for Wallace. The local racer had been upset with the NASCAR driver after an altercation that happened on-track 33 years ago between the two had soured him against the former Xfinity Series driver and his national stock car racing career.

Ad

The former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver relayed the conversation he had with the local driver to his fans on his YouTube channel, Kenny Wallace, revealing that it had happened at the CARS Tour Late Model Race that took place at the South Boston Speedway in October of 2023. The local racer had apparently driven six hours to see Wallace and when they met, he explained the one-sided hate he had held for him.

Ad

Trending

"This man comes up to me and he goes 'Kenny, you don't know me but 31 years ago [...] you and me - we got into a skirmish, a little wreck in an all-pro race and it really bothered me that you made it to NASCAR, and you making it to NASCAR has obsessed my life, and I’ve had ill-will for you and my focus my whole life has been on being upset, and I was very jealous that you made it to NASCAR.'" [2:13]

Ad

In the video, Kenny Wallace went on to give his reply to the man who had approached him as well, saying:

"My first reaction was 'Hey, give me a hug'" [3:07]

"I said 'Well, I'm really sorry. I wished you would have never had that much ill will towards me. If you could have called me right away we could have easily worked it out.'" [3:28]

Ad

Ad

At the end of the CARS Tour Race in October of 2023, Kenny Wallace drove the #36 car to the finish line, taking home a finish of 21st place.

Kenny Wallace shows off newest three-wheel motorcycle in "Petty Blue" color

The former Cup Series driver took to his social media earlier to share a look at his new motor-trike, a three-wheeled motorcycle. Kenny Wallace shared an image of his wife seated on the bike, which he has taken to calling the 'Kimberly-Marie' naming after his spouse, and in response to a fan complimenting the color, Wallace pointed out the NASCAR homage.

Ad

"Thank you. It’s got a little Petty Blue 😆 "

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is the second motorcycle in Kenny Wallace's collection, he also owns a black custom-made Harley Davidson.

In 2025, the former NASCAR driver has kept busy racing on dirt tracks, with his most recent drive being in February at the Volusia Speedway Park in the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds category where his highest finish was of 2nd place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback