"He signs my paycheck": Matt Hagan delivers a hilarious take on arm-wrestling contest against Tony Stewart 

If three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart steps in the ring for an arm-wrestling match with four-time NHRA Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan, who will emerge victorious? Well, Hagan has an interesting take on the matter.

Ad

The duo appeared in a recent video by Tony Stewart Nitro (TSR) on Instagram. When asked about an arm-wrestling showdown between the two, Hagan said:

“He signs my paycheck, so whether or not, he's winning no matter what, you know.”

Stewart added:

“That's right, you heard the man!”

Ad

Trending

Matt Hagan currently drives the Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car for Tony Stewart Racing in the NHRA. He delivered his 52nd career win (fourth all-time) at the Texas Fall Nationals in October 2024. It was also his third win of the season.

That year, Tony Stewart was named Rookie of the Year in the Top Fuel category. This year, he will return behind the wheel of the Top Fuel Dragster that his wife, Leah Pruett, is known to drive. She welcomed her first child in November 2024 and is on a temporary hiatus.

Ad

Tony Stewart said in an interview last year:

“I’m glad I’m a male race car driver. The female race car drivers are way tougher than all of us men because to have to take yourself out of a car to have a baby, to sit there and do what you love doing and have your career best finishing points last year and then make a decision you want to start a family.“

Ad

Stewart, who won his first NHRA Drag Racing championship last year, will be celebrating TSR’s 25th anniversary in 2025. As per reports, the team has amassed 27 owner championships in all.

How did Tony Stewart fare at the 2025 Pro Superstar Shootout? All you need to know

Tony Stewart competed in the second annual SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout, which was held at Bradenton Motorsports Park from February 6 to 8. He drove Johnson’s Garage Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster.

Ad

Stewart qualified fifth in Q1 on Thursday at 328.30 mph and finished Q2 at 104.85 mph. In Q3 the next day, the NASCAR Hall of Famer churned out a top speed of 132.95 mph and thus maintained his No. 8 provisional qualifying position.

In Q4, Stewart ran a 3.741 ET at 326.56 mph. However, despite running 4.974 ET at 142.40 mph in the first elimination round, he lost to Josh Hart, team owner of the R+L Carriers Top Fuel dragster.

Ad

Stewart said:

“We didn’t see the results we are wanting yet, but we’re trying some different combinations with the car and continue to learn more as we get ready for the first NHRA race in Gainesville. We will be doing a couple more test sessions before then, which will be very helpful. I’m proud of all the work the PRO (Professional Racers Organization) did to put this event on.

Ad

“Thank you to all the fans for coming out to support us. It was great having Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage on the car and Jason Johnson at the race.”

Stewart will next race in the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway on. Sunday, March 9. The event will begin at 11 AM EST and can be watched live on NHRA.tv.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"