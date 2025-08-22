“He texts me from time to time”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals NASCAR champion eyeing JRM’s Xfinity seat

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has revealed that one of NASCAR’s most successful drivers has shown interest in racing for his Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports. The revelation came during a conversation on his Dirty Mo Media podcast, where Earnhardt Jr. discussed the impact Cup Series drivers can have on Xfinity competition.

Earnhardt Jr. revealed that Kyle Busch was the person in focus here. He explained that Busch often contacted him.

“Yeah, he texts me. He runs a lot of trucks. He texts me from time to time,” Earnhardt Jr. said [1:10:38].

Earnhardt Jr. believes that the involvement of one skilled Cup driver in Xfinity can be valuable. He also recalled how Mark Martin once played that role for him and other young drivers in the late 1990s. Martin’s presence taught racing etiquette and improved the competition. Earnhardt Jr. compared that to the potential value a driver like Busch could bring if he decided to run more Xfinity races.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also acknowledged that not all Cup drivers bring that mentoring approach. Some, including himself during his racing years, would simply show up for Xfinity events without engaging with younger drivers.

Currently, Kyle Busch competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. As of his latest season, he has participated in 25 races but has not scored a win. He has 7 top-10 finishes, 2 top-5 finishes, and has led 62 laps. His average finish stands at 17.56, ranking him 16th in points. While his Cup performance has faced challenges, Busch remains active in other series, especially the Truck Series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. pays tribute to H.A. “Humpy” Wheeler

Soon after the news of H.A. “Humpy” Wheeler’s passing, Dale Earnhardt Jr. used social media to honor the former motorsports promoter. Wheeler, known for his decades of service as president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, died on Wednesday, August 20. NASCAR confirmed the news in an announcement the same day.

Earnhardt Jr. reacted quickly with a post on X. Sharing his thoughts, he credited Wheeler with shaping the sport and supporting countless individuals. The tweet read:

“He massively impacted the growth and excitement of the entire sport. Helped tons of drivers and other individuals obtain opportunities that changed lives and careers. Always a friend and supporter to the industry. RIP Humpy.”

Wheeler’s promotion style made Charlotte Motor Speedway a key venue in NASCAR. Many also remember him for his appearance in Pixar’s film Cars, where he voiced the character Tex Dinoco.

The tribute from Dale Earnhardt Jr. came since he, too, has been a part of the sport in varying capacities. Inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017, Earnhardt won 26 Cup Series races and two Xfinity championships before shifting to team ownership. He now runs JR Motorsports with his sister, Kelly Earnhardt.

