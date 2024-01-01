Former NASCAR Cup Series driver-turned-broadcaster and team owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., is one of many from the stock car racing fraternity to mourn the death of a legend in the sport. News broke about former driver and Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough passing away at the age of 84 on January 1, 2024, just as the New Year had started.

Yarborough was regarded as one of the greats in NASCAR due to the character and perseverance the South Carolina native possessed behind the wheel. In addition to his character, Cale Yarborough backed his swagger up with raw talent behind the wheel.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also touched upon the same effect the driver had on NASCAR as a sport. According to Earnhardt Jr, Yarborough was responsible for attracting national and international eyeballs to stock car racing.

Paying his respects to the departed soul, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Sad news about the passing of Cale today. A legend behind the wheel for sure, but he had a personality, grit, and swagger that attracted fans around the world to him and to Nascar. He truly made the sport far better for being a part of it. My heart goes out to his family."

Along with the sad news of Yarborough passing away, the NASCAR fraternity also endured the loss of one of his former team owners, JT Lundy, last week.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. seems to be enjoying his time away from NASCAR

As the NASCAR off-season is in full swing since the championship decider in Phoenix in November last year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. seems to have enjoyed the lack of racing over the past few weeks.

The NBC Sports broadcaster took to X to share his experience with his family during the Christmas holidays:

"Went to Texas for a few days to celebrate the Christmas holiday with Amy’s family. Wonderful time. Now with brother Kerry and Kelley’s groups for a tradition we have created on Christmas Eve. Gifts, food, and gingerbread houses. It’s been a heck of a holiday season so far. My heart is full."

With a thoroughly content Earnahrdt Jr., NASCAR fans can expect some impressive coverage of the sport as the season kicks off with the Daytona 500 next month. Dirt Mo Media and its associated podcasts will offer fans the former driver's views on everything going on in NASCAR.