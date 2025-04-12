“He would want us to not be sad": Kyle Larson draws strength from late friend's memory post-Bristol heartbreak

Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson attempted the 'triple' for the second time this season at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, April 11. However, he fell one spot short, shattering his dream of achieving the feat. During the post-race interview shared by NASCAR analyst Dustin Long, Larson recalled his memories with his colleague Jon Edwards, who passed away a few days ago, and drew strength from his memories.

Ad

Edwards spent over three decades with Hendrick Motorsports and began his career with #24 Chevy driver Jeff Gordon in 1994. He saw the team win multiple Cup Series championships with Gordon and Jimmie Johnson. Later, the PR rep joined the #5 Chevy team and worked with Larson, and the duo shared a deep bond.

Recalling his time with the late Jon Edwards, Kyle Larson drew strength and revealed his goals for the upcoming races [00:00 onwards]:

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, he meant a lot to me personally. You know, just getting to be with him since twenty twenty-one and go on a couple of vacations and stuff with him, getting to know him, and just being around him a lot—like, he's probably the guy that I'm around the most with all five teams. I'm so gonna miss having him around. He's had a long, long career with Jeff Gordon Hendrick Motorsports, so yeah, definitely a sad week for the industry."

Ad

"But yeah, we're gonna mourn his loss and try to, you know, win some races for him this weekend, and you know he would want us to not be sad. He was a happy person. So, we're, we're in his older heads high and representing those," he concluded.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Larson ended the 133.25-mile, 240-lap Weather Guard Truck race in second place. Front Row Motorsports driver Chandler Smith took home the win over Larson with a margin of 0.934 seconds and bagged 59 points.

"I will always be grateful for the memories": Kyle Larson's tribute to Jon Edwards

Earlier this week, on April 10, 2025, Hendrick Motorsports communications strategist Jon Edwards passed away. He worked with former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson during the 2021 season. Following the tragic news, Larson paid his tribute to Edwards on X.

Ad

The #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver mentioned he was "grateful" for the memories with Edwards and claimed the PR rep left a "lasting impact" on his life. Recalling his time with Jon Edwards, the Hendrick Motorsports driver wrote:

"A sad day for everyone close to Jon. I will always be grateful for the memories we made and the laughs we shared along the way. He made a lasting impact on my life, and I will miss him deeply. My thoughts and prayers are with Jon’s family and loved ones. 🙏"

Ad

Expand Tweet

However, Hendrick Motorsports hasn't disclosed the cause of Edwards' sudden death and wrote a lengthy, heartfelt message for him. Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon also paid his last respects to Edwards on X.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More