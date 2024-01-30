2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is often regarded as one of the greatest drivers to grace the sport in the modern age, and former Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon agrees. The veteran driver believes Larson has the mindset of a champion to pursue the ultimate prize in NASCAR.

Kyle Larson in 2021 managed to bounce back from adversity in one of the most dominant ways during his championship year with Rick Hendrick's racing outfit, cementing his abilities behind the wheel.

However, ever since the high of his 10 wins, Kyle Larson has been chasing the elusive second title. What was sometimes referred to as beginner's luck with the team, soon turned into capability in NASCAR circles, with the Elk Grove, California native leaving no stone unturned.

Netflix's NASCAR: Full Speed docuseries touches on that very aspect of Larson's career, and his pursuit of a second championship. One of the greatest drivers of NASCAR, Jeff Gordon, spoke about the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver's mindset in a clip shared by Larson himself. Gordon said:

"When you have a lot of people that are praising you for your talent then you feel like you have to live up to that. He wants to be known as one of the greatest of all time."

Gordon spoke of the pressure that a driver in Kyle Larson's shoes might face, with the sky-high expectations from his fans, his team, and most importantly himself. It remains to be seen how Larson could turn this pressure into performances during the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series season.

Kyle Larson elaborates on his 2024 NASCAR goals

In the same clip shared by Kyle Larson that had Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman and former driver Jeff Gordon praise the California native, the man himself also spoke about how he wishes to go about the upcoming NASCAR season.

The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver elaborated on what he has achieved in the sport, and what he hopes to achieve going forward. He said:

"I want to win a second championship. I'm happy to have one, I'm glad that I have one. It would stamp ourselves even higher in the history books. I'm definitely hungry for that."

It remains to be seen how Larson's championship charge kicks off with the upcoming Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum this weekend. The exhibition-style event kicks off the season before the famed Daytona 500 on February 4, 2024 at 8:00 pm ET.