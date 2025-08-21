"He wants us to keep going": Bubba Wallace shares Michael Jordan’s message after his major day

Bubba Wallace recently talked about his phone call with 23XI Racing's co-owner Michael Jordan after the win that gave the team and No. 23 driver their first crown jewel.

Last month, Wallace ended a drought of more than 100 NASCAR Cup Series races since winning at Kansas in 2022. The dramatic race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway included rain delays, overtime restarts, fuel strategy, and a showdown with defending champion Kyle Larson.

Wallace held on to win the Brickyard 400 and locked in his place in the playoffs for the first time since 2023. During a recent interview with ABC News, Wallace mentioned getting a call from Jordan afterward.

"Being able to talk on the phone with him after that win was awesome. I told him, 'I wish he was there to celebrate with him in person.' I've yet to get him a win in person with him there. So that'll be the next one that we get, but he was just excited. He was pumped for our team and wants us to keep it going because he knows that the next week is a new opportunity for us," Bubba Wallace said (02:10 onwards).

Wallace celebrated a strong start this season. He won a Duel at Daytona and went on to score consecutive podium finishes at Homestead and Martinsville. At the end of the first six races, he had collected 61 stage points, the highest by that point in the season in eight years.

Wallace now has one win and four top-5 results. Four of his ten top-10 finishes of the season came in the last five races.

Bubba Wallace "got no stress" heading into final regular season NASCAR Cup race

Bubba Wallace is heading into the playoffs with zero stress and hopes of a championship. The 23XI Racing driver last entered the playoffs in 2023 and finished in 10th overall standings.

During the same interview, Wallace noted his calm outlook ahead of the final regular-season race at Daytona International Speedway.

"It's crazy that it's already been a month. So we've got to continue this momentum streak that we're on. The playoffs are starting next week, our last race in Daytona, our last regular season race in Daytona this Saturday night. So I'm excited. I've got no stress. I feel good," Bubba Wallace said (0:16).

"It's been a great year, ready to cap it off with the championship," he added.

Wallace also has one of the best average finishes (12.1) among active drivers at Daytona. He has secured four top-5s in his last nine starts at the track. At the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400, Wallace finished in sixth place after qualifying in 18th and navigated through the wreck-filled superspeedway night.

