“He will be back”: Denny Hamlin ‘intends to retire’ with JGR, states TRD President

Denny Hamlin seems to be in the good books of the team as well as his manufacturer. This is unlike Kyle Busch, who went through a rather public break-up with Joe Gibbs Racing last season.

The #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver does not seem too bothered by his contract with Coach Gibbs' racing outfit ending at the end of the season.

Sitting behind just his former teammate on the all-time wins list for the organization, Denny Hamlin has proven worthy of leading the team forward. With Martin Truex Jr. also stepping up his performances in 2023, Hamlin might be on the verge of retirement, hinting at the same multiple times.

JGR already have two young drivers in the form of Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell, with a possible third recruit coming in 2024. Hence, Hamlin could be the stabilizing force the team needs going forward.

Toyota Racing Development (TRD) president David Wilson also stands behind the 23XI Racing co-owner. He recently spoke to nascar.com regarding the Tampa, Florida native's future in the team, saying:

“He will be back. There’s no question in our mind, there’s no question in Joe’s (Gibbs) mind, We’re working through some details, and it’s a complicated consideration because now he’s not just a driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, he’s also a team owner, and given that there has to be alignment for Toyota and Denny across both those considerations."

Denny Hamlin ranks third in the 2023 regular season standings behind teammate Martin Truex Jr. and Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron. He is looking to challenge for the elusive championship title once again that has evaded him ever since he joined JGR in 2006.

TRD president on watching Denny Hamlin mature as a driver and human being throughout his time at JGR

Having first driven for Coach Gibbs' racing outfit all the way back in 2006, Denny Hamlin has come a long way in over 16 years with the team.

Toyota Racing Development (TRD) president David Wilson spoke to nascar.com on how the now 42-year-old has matured as a racer and overall human being.

He said:

"I think both Tyler (Gibbs) and I have really enjoyed watching his maturation, not just as a driver, not just as a team owner, but as a human being and as a person."

He added:

"I’m really proud of that because, let’s face it, 15 years ago, it was difficult to have a conversation about the weather with Denny while you were standing on the grid next to him. But he’s come a long way."

Watch Denny Hamlin compete this Sunday at Richmond Raceway during the Cook Out 400.