“He won the race and trophy”: Brad Keselowski insists it doesn’t matter if Denny Hamlin’s move over Kyle Larson was ‘fair or not’

RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski had an interesting take on the Denny Hamlin-Kyle Larson incident at Pocono that has been in the headlines over the past week.

Instead of picking a side or classifying Hamlin's move as fair or unfair, Keselowski simply put it down to the rules. While accepting the move to be legal, the former NASCAR champion took a wider perspective and spoke about the overall state of racing in the series.

The #6 Ford driver claimed that the incident would soon be forgotten and only the race winner would be remembered from the eventful day at Pocono. He made the statement while speaking to Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass at Richmond Raceway.

“Nobody cares what’s fair in this sport anymore, it doesn’t matter. What matters is what the rules are and the rules are it’s legal, and so that’s what we race to, right. You race to the rules. You know you always get into this different code of ethics and all that and it means 20 different things to 20 different people,” Keselowski said.

“It really doesn’t matter in the end, you know. He won the race, he got the trophy, and uh, two or three weeks from now, nobody will remember,” he added.

The conversation around the Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson has not died down as almost every other driver was asked about their opinion. Brad Keselowski, being a veteran driver, has put forward his perspective redirecting the attention from the two drivers to the bigger picture.

Early in the season many veterans had put spoken about the younger generation drivers being more aggressive. This trend has now proliferated into the highest category of stock car racing as NASCAR Cup Series drivers are pushing the limits more often than not.

The RFK Racing owner's insight does provoke some thoughts about the general state of racing in NASCAR.

Brad Keselowski admits next-gen cars responsible for making drivers aggressive

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400

Since the introduction of next-gen cars, Cup Series drivers have been able to push and shove their rivals without damaging the cars on most occasions. Brad Keselowski pointed out the durability of the car as one of the key reasons for the increase in such racing incidents.

“The Next-Gen car with its extreme durability makes it prone to more passing via contact than the old cars did," Brad Keselowski said.

“I mean, the car’s a tank, and people race it like a tank accordingly. So that’s created some different dynamics and that’s obviously going to put some stress points throughout the season where you know, moves are always kind of blurring up against some kind of ethics line.” he added.

Brad Keselowski concluded that drivers would continue racing fearlessly until some major incident pulls them back.