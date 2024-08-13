"Help me raise funding": $12M-worth Chase Elliott urges fans to support his foundation during Atlanta paint scheme reveal

The Chase Elliott Foundation is back in Atlanta for the eighth annual "Desi9n to Drive." During the paint scheme reveal, Elliott took to social media to encourage fans to donate and support his fundraising efforts for Atlanta's Children's Healthcare.

NASCAR is returning to Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 8th for the Quaker State 400, kicking off the 2024 playoffs. The $12 million worth Elliott (as per Celebrity Net Worth) is using this opportunity to continue his charitable work through the "Desi9n to Drive" initiative.

Trending

The Chase Elliott Foundation launched this initiative back in 2017. Over the past seven years, it has successfully raised $400,000 for charitable causes.

Elliott revealed the paint scheme of his #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet on Instagram. Designed by Gavyn Giansiracusa, the paint job features a unique crayon-styled design exclusively highlighting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

"#Desi9ntoDrive returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sept. 8 featuring a celebration theme on my No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet and race uniform," Elliott wrote on Instagram, revealing the paint scheme of his #9 car.

"Help me raise funding to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. We are giving away all the pieces of my race uniform and a chance to meet me at a race. Go to desi9ntodrive.org to learn more and enter sweepstakes," he added.

Elliott's race suit will also showcase designs by two inspiring cancer patients: 11-year-old Gavyn Giansiracusa and 13-year-old Logan Lee. Fans can support the cause by donating to the online fundraiser for a chance to win a meet-and-greet with Elliott.

"Just win, being in contention to win" - Chase Elliott on his playoff aspirations

Chase Elliott (#9 Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet) (Image via Getty)

With just three races left, the NASCAR playoffs are just around the corner. Chase Elliott is already gearing up, determined to enter the postseason with a victory. The Hendrick Motorsports driver is focused on ending the regular season on a high note.

"Just win, being in contention to win," Elliot said in an interview with Bob Pockrass. "Winning would be great, but if you can't win, being in contention to win is a very close second to just overall performance and where I feel like we need to be and should be and can be."

Chase Elliott is currently in third place in the NASCAR regular season standings. With 773 points under his belt, the driver in number nine is only one point behind Tyler Reddick in second place and six behind leader Kyle Larson. Across 23 races in 2024, Elliott managed one win, seven top-5 finishes, and twelve top-10 finishes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback