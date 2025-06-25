Hendrick Motorsports ace’s sponsor extends deal through 2030

Hendrick Motorsports has signed a multi-year extension with William Byron's sponsor, All-Pro Auto Reconditioning, locking in their partnership through the 2030 season. The automotive repair and restoration company began its collaboration with the No. 24 team in 2024.

As part of the deal, All-Pro will serve as the primary sponsor for Byron's No. 24 Chevrolet at the upcoming Chicago Street Race and at the Playoffs opener at Darlington Raceway. The primary sponsorship extends to another two events in 2026, followed by four in 2027, and a total of six races from 2028 onwards.

Speaking about the contract extension, Byron shared his enthusiasm for the continued partnership.

"I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished with All-Pro in such a short time. They’re a great partner with a shared commitment to performance. Having them become a primary sponsor shows that we’re delivering results, and it means a lot to me and the whole No. 24 team. We’re looking to build on our momentum and put All-Pro up front for years to come.”

Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, commented on the new deal and said,

“It means a lot when a partner believes in what we’re doing and chooses to grow with us. The No. 24 team has competed at a high level, and William continues to elevate his role as a driver, a leader and a spokesperson."

William Byron currently tops the driver's standings with a 54-point lead over his HMS teammate, Kyle Larson. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native began the season with a stellar win at Daytona 500 and followed it up with seven top-5 results with the second most laps in the lead.

However, with two finishes outside the top 20 in the last three rounds, he heads to the In-Season Challenge seeded at 18th, while he faces off against Ryan Preece in the Challenge Round 1 at Echopark Speedway.

Anheuser-Busch and UFC CEO Dana White join hands with Hendrick Motorsports

Anheuser-Busch and UFC CEO Dana White's business brainchild, Phorm Energy, recently inked a multi-year deal with Hendrick Motorsports. The energy drink company is set to serve as primary sponsor for William Byron's No. 24 Chevy and also feature branding for the pit crew attire of Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman's teams. They'll also act as year-long associate sponsors for the No. 5, No. 24, and No. 48 teams.

In addition, the brand has pledged support for the team's newly built 35,000-square-foot facility in Concord, North Carolina. Jeff Gordon, vice president of Hendrick Motorsports, addressed the collaboration and said,

"We’re making a major investment in our facilities to support our teammates with the best possible resources, and it’s exciting to have Phorm Energy involved from day one.”

Chase Elliott is the only Hendrick Motorsports driver excluded from the sponsorship deal, while Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch signed up with Phorm Energy as their brand ambassador.

