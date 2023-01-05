Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson welcomes a new addition to his family

On New Year’s Eve, Kyle Larson and his wife Katelyn Larson announced the birth of their third child, Cooper Donald Larson. The couple revealed the news via social media by sharing a post on Monday. Both parents were ecstatic at the birth of their son.

Kyle Larson expressed his feelings on Twitter and wrote:

“Welcome to the family Cooper! Cooper Donald Larson 12/31/22”

Photos in the post show a healthy newborn, covered in a blanket, along with Larson, his wife, and their two children. The couple have two other kids – eight-year-old son Owen Miyata Larson and a four-year-old daughter Audrey Layne Larson.

During NASCAR Champions’ Week in Nashville, Music City, last month, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion admitted that he was preparing for another baby. This is why he had no offseason racing plans other than a late model in New Mexico in January.

While in Nashville, he was asked what he loved most about being a father, Larson said:

"I actually like the middle of the night wakeups and getting to feed your baby and spend a little quality time holding them while they are new. I like all that. Those milestones of the first few months go by really fast. They develop so fast that soaking all that in, I’ve really enjoyed that with the two kids. Hopefully, this one is as easy as they’ve been and not too tough."

Kyle Larson had an incredible last two seasons with Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Larson is entering his 11th season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 30-year-old is a 19-time winner in NASCAR's top-level series. 13 of those wins have come in the last two years after moving from Chip Ganassi Racing to Hendrick Motorsports.

Larson has become one of the dominant forces in the NASCAR Cup Series since joining Hendrick Motorsports. In his debut season with the organization, he had a stunning season where he scored an impressive 10 wins and clinched his first-career Cup Series championship.

The following season was almost certainly a step back for the #5 Chevrolet driver compared to 2021. But he still secured three wins and finished the season in seventh place in the NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Kyle Larson will be back in action when the 2023 season gets underway with the historic Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway on 19 February, 2023.

