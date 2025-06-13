Hendrick Motorsports names Alex Bowman’s backup driver for Mexico in the wake of the scary Michigan wreck

NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman was involved in a severe crash during the Michigan race last weekend, which sent him for evaluation ahead of the Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Following the crash, and as a precaution, the team announced the backup driver who will compete in the race if required.

Bowman clinched his third DNF of the season during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8, and collected P27. Following contact with former Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer on lap 67 at Turn 2, the #48 Chevy Camaro ZL1 went straight into the outside SAFER barriers.

Alex Bowman hit the walls at roughly 150 mph, claiming it one of the biggest hits of his career. The impact lifted the #48 Chevy's rear tires off the ground. Following the same, the HMS driver has been medically cleared to compete in Sunday's Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. However, after the scary crash, the team announced the backup driver (via JosephSrigley on X):

"NEWS: @TeamHendrick says that @Alex_Bowman is set to compete at Mexico City after being evaluated this week for back pain following a crash at Michigan. As a precaution, @AnthonyAlfredo (the team's primary simulator driver) will be on-site in a backup capacity. #NASCAR"

Anthony Alfredo competes in the Xfinity Series for Our Motorsports, piloting the #42 Chevy for the team, and works as a simulator driver for Hendrick Motorsports. Alfredo ranks 22nd on the Xfinity Series points table with 232 points in 14 starts this season.

“It's been a really bad two months for us”: Alex Bowman got candid about the first half of the 2025 season after the Michigan crash

After his third DNF, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman opened up about his #48 team's struggles in the first half of this season. Bowman acknowledged that things have been tough for him for the past two months.

Reflecting on his poor past few starts, the 32-year-old told the press:

“It just looked like the #2 (Austin Cindric) got into the #41 (Cole Custer), or he was in a bad aero spot, something like that. The #41 got loose and at that point, being on the outside, when they get into you, you're just along for the ride. Really quickly turned the car into the outside wall and it was a massive crash.”

“Hate it for our #48 Ally Chevrolet team and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. We just have to keep digging. It's been a really bad two months for us, but we just have to keep working hard,” he added.

Following his crash at Michigan Speedway, Alex Bowman ranks 13th on the Cup Series points table with 335 points. He has secured seven top-ten and two top-five finishes with two poles in 15 starts this season.

