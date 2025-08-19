  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott reveals Kyle Busch's apology message after Richmond wreck

Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott reveals Kyle Busch's apology message after Richmond wreck

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Aug 19, 2025 23:55 GMT
Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch
Chase Elliott (background image) and Kyle Busch (inlet) - Source: Imagn

Chase Elliott revealed that Kyle Busch reached out and apologized after their contact that ended his race at Richmond Raceway. While Elliott hated that the incident also ruined his regular-season championship hopes, he didn’t get mad at Busch, knowing from the start it was simply a mistake.

Ad

On lap 198 of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond, Elliott was running in 27th when Chase Briscoe spun and started a multi-car wreck off turn three. He tried to slip through on the bottom, but Kyle Busch, escaping from the top, tagged him in the process, forcing the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet into the wall and out of the race.

His DNF also sealed the regular-season championship for his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron. Along with the bragging rights, the title awarded Byron 15 playoff points, giving him a cushion for the elimination rounds.

Ad
Trending

Speaking about the race-ending incident with Kyle Busch at the 0.75-mile track, the 2020 NASCAR champion said (via Steven Taranto on X):

“Kyle did reach out to me. He apologized for what happened. I don't have any differing opinion on it. I was never mad at him. I knew it was a mistake right when I saw it. So, I don't... it sucks and I hated it.” [0:12]
Ad
“It killed our night and then regular season championship hopes kind of all at the same time, but I knew that was nothing he did on purpose or wasn't anything aimed at us. It's just a way it all went down,” he added.
Ad

While Chase Elliott settled with a DNF, Kyle Busch carried on and finished in 16th place. Austin Dillon took the checkered flag for his first win of the year, securing a playoff spot for the first time since 2022. Alex Bowman came home in second place, with the Team Penske trio of Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Austin Cindric completing the top five.

Elliott is also returning to the playoffs following his win in the Atlanta summer race. He had a good chance to win the regular-season championship after avoiding DNFs all year, but the clash with Busch gave him his first.

Ad

Chase Elliott shares a meme about his race-ending crash at Richmond

Despite the disappointment at Richmond, Chase Elliott poked fun at his race-ending incident with Kyle Busch. On Instagram, he shared a meme featuring Shane Gillis edited into the backdrop of his crash, with the comedian saying, “Stuff like that? That's a load of cr**.”

The 29-year-old Dawsonville native accompanied the post with a caption that reads:

Ad
“On to Daytona I guess.”
Chase Elliott drives the #9 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn
Chase Elliott drives the #9 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona is the last regular-season race of the year. Scheduled for 160 laps, the event will happen on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Only two playoff spots remain open, with Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman sitting above the cutline on points.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch is 173 points below the cutline, meaning he needs to secure a win this weekend to make the postseason.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications