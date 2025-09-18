Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron already “sold” by latest NASCAR 25 racing game

William Byron, the NASCAR star, recently expressed his excitement over the upcoming simulated racing game, NASCAR 25. In a tweet, Hendrick Motorsports driver revealed that he has already pre-ordered the game.NASCAR 25 is a sim racing game, built by iRacing Studios, and will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on October 14, 2025, and later on PC by means of Steam on November 11, 2025. It is the first official NASCAR console game by iRacing to displace prior NASCAR titles by other producers. The game will have all four major NASCAR series, which include the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series, and will be an all-inclusive experience of the real world of NASCAR racing.Developed based on Unreal Engine, and with consulting by the real-life NASCAR community of drivers and teams, NASCAR 25 is set to be as real as it can be, with laser-scanned cars and tracks. The game has a career mode in which one begins the game in the ARCA Menards Series and rises to the top as a champion of the NASCAR Cup Series. Players will be able to control their team, upgrade cars, and make strategic choices. Several racing modes, such as online multiplayer, quick races, and seasons, will be provided to improve the replay.William Byron shared his reaction to the NASCAR 25 game's official gameplay trailer on X, writing:&quot;I’m sold. Preordered this morning.&quot;Meanwhile, on track, William Byron is one of the favorites in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with 32 playoff points in the regular season, equaling player and teammate Kyle Larson in the number of playoff points. He did not gain extra playoff points in the Round of 16, but he still is a threat with good performances and the support of one of the leading Hendrick Motorsports teams. Byron has been competing closely with such drivers as Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell in terms of the overall battle in the playoffs this year.William Byron credits controversial Next Gen car in his NASCAR successWilliam Byron recently credited much of his NASCAR success to the Next Gen car introduced in 2022. He explained that the transition to the Gen 7 car gave him a &quot;clean slate&quot; to learn about the race car and its setup more deeply. Byron was among the first to test the Next Gen car, and that early involvement helped him understand the car's direction and evolution, especially regarding performance on road courses and short tracks. While he admits he hasn't fully mastered every aspect of the Next Gen car yet, he has a general sense of it, which has enabled him to perform better compared to the prior Gen 6 era. In a conversation with former driver Kevin Harvick last month, he said:&quot;I feel that this Gen 7 car is kind of given me a chance to have a clean slate and really learn about the race car. I feel like I understand this race car way more than I did last the last generation. It's probably just the way my career was kind of driven and how much testing I did with this car.&quot;&quot;I was one of the first to test the Next Gen car and then I was one of the first at Hendrick to test it. So I feel like I got a really good idea of where the direction was with setup and it's evolved a lot over the last year, especially on the road courses and short tracks,&quot; he described.William Byron suggested that the historical benchmark of 100 races to properly assess a driver's potential may be shorter now due to the relatively &quot;level playing field&quot; that the Next Gen car brings.