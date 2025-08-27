iRacing poised for expansion beyond stock car racing following major NASCAR 25 announcement

iRacing Studios, the parent company responsible for NASCAR 25, has announced an exclusive IndyCar game set for PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam in late 2026. The game marks the first standalone IndyCar title in over two decades.

Ad

With the imminent release of NASCAR 25 this October, iRacing has gained a new addition in their motorsports lineup. IndyCar had originally partnered with Motorsport Games in 2021 to develop an official video game slated for a 2023 launch, but the project collapsed after funding issues.

2005 was the last time when an IndyCar game was released, and now, with the help of sim racing giant iRacing, fans will get to witness the series' long-awaited return to consoles and PCs.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting upon the same, iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations President Tony Gardner said(via Racer.com),

"iRacing Studios will release an IndyCar title for PlayStation, Xbox and Steam in the second half of 2026. The new product will mark the first dedicated IndyCar game in more than two decades.”

On their part, IndyCar relased a statement that read,

“The iRacing Studios IndyCar offering will join other iRacing Studios titles NASCAR 25 and the World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing games as officially licensed products that represent some of the top racing series in the world."

Ad

The game will supposedly feature a 'robust, multilevel career mode', involving licensed drivers from NTT IndyCar Series and Indy NXT by Firestone, with an online multiplayer to boot. Moreover, the series also confirmed a long-term licensing deal that ensures IndyCar's 'continued gaming presence'.

Much like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin is set to act as a consultant for the game.

Noah Gragson shares his early review of NASCAR 25

Noah Gragson recently shared his review of NASCAR 25 and praised the game for it's physics. He was one of the few drivers active drivers to test out the game, with other names like William Byron, Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney featuring on the game's cover.

Ad

"Just played the new @iRacing NASCAR video game. I gotta say, impressed is an understatement! It is a true racing game with good physics. Haven't played a nascar game this good for 10+ years. This game will revive nascar console gaming. I'm so hyped! Great work to everyone involved!!," Gragson said via X.

Noah Gragson @NoahGragson Just played the new @iRacing nascar video game. I gotta say, impressed is an understatement! It is a true racing game with good physics. Haven't played a nascar game this good for 10+ years. This game will revive nascar console gaming. I'm so hyped! Great work to everyone

Ad

The game's official soundtrack was recently released and garnered mixed reviews from fans. Notably, Dale Earnhardt Jr. curated the album with help from active drivers like Ryan Blaney.

A key criticism centered on the lack of hip-hop tracks in the soundtrack. Earnhardt acknowledged the concern and explained the challenges of securing rights to mainstream music.

He revealed that he initially wanted to feature a Lil Wayne song, but couldn't finalize the deal. Nonetheless, the 50-year-old remained optimistic of bringing hip-hop to future editions of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.