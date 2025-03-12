Hendrick Motorsports welcomed Cleveland Cavaliers NBA stars to their Charlotte facility 

Hendrick Motorsports gave the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers an exclusive tour of its Charlotte, North Carolina headquarters. During the visit, the basketball team learned more about the racing organization and practiced pit crew duties.

HMS, a championship-winning NASCAR Cup Series team, fields four Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the premier series. The 2025 driver lineup includes William Byron (24), Chase Elliott (9), Alex Bowman (48), and Kyle Larson (11).

The Chevrolet-affiliated team took to Instagram to post about its visitors from Cleveland, Ohio last week.

"Had some visitors!" HMS wrote.

Hendrick Motorsports' Instagram story - Source: @teamhendrick via @cavs on IG

The Cleveland Cavaliers were in town for an away match against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center last Friday. They defeated the home team 118-117 after a thrilling fourth quarter where Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell missed two clutch free throws.

Mitchell led the team with 24 points, despite shooting just 31.6%. Darius Garland contributed 20 points, while Jarrett Allen grabbed 11 rebounds.

Hendrick Motorsports also had a strong week at Phoenix Raceway. All four drivers finished in the top-10 for the first time this year. Kyle Larson led the charge in third after battling Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin on the final lap.

William Byron, who won the Daytona 500 last month, finished sixth, followed by Alex Bowman in seventh place. Chase Elliott finished 10th, securing his second top-10 result of the season.

The HMS crew will now head to Las Vegas for the Pennzoil 400, the fifth race of the 2025 season. The 267-lap oval race is scheduled for March 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson applauded No. 5 team at Phoenix

After the Phoenix spring race, Kyle Larson commended the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports crew for good pit stops and tire strategies. He started the race 17th before finding himself in the mix for a win behind his Joe Gibbs Racing rivals.

The Shriners Children's 500 saw primary and option tires made available. The former tire offers more durability but less speed, while the alternative, which Larson used for his final stint, provides more speed but wears faster.

In a post-race interview, the Californian said:

"Good to finish third. I feel like we were going to be lucky to finish top 10, and pit crew did a good job there at the last stop. They made good adjustments compared to our first option tire run." [0:36]

The Hendrick Motorsports champion added:

"Great to get a solid finish in here. It's been kind of a struggle for us here to start the year. Happy about that and go to Vegas and try to do good again."

The third-place finish at Phoenix is Kyle Larson's best finish this year along with his first P3 finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He advanced five spots in the standings to 11th.

His Hendrick Motorsports teammates, meanwhile, sit in the top 10. William Byron is the top-seeded driver followed by Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman in fifth and sixth, respectively.

