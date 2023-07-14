Hendrick Motorsports will not shift attention towards Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman just yet, insists Jeff Gordon

With Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman yet to secure a race win, there is increasing speculation about the Hendrick Motorsports team strategy moving forward.

Jeff Gordon, a former Hendrick Motorsports driver and current vice chairman of the team, insists that it's not yet time to shift the organization's attention towards their drivers.

Gordon, a four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, believes that both Bowman and Elliott have the talent and the experience to win races. The 51-year-old thinks that, with skilled crew chiefs and dedicated crew members supporting the drivers, it is only a matter of time before the team secures a victory. The upcoming race at New Hampshire presents another opportunity for their breakthrough.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Gordon expressed his belief that the focus of the team should currently be on providing all the drivers with the fastest race cars and ensuring that they have the chance to put together a complete race. He said:

"I think we know what our race teams and our drivers and our crew chiefs are capable of when things fall in place. So, I’ve got complete faith they can do this coming up weekend or the weekend after that."

Gordon clarified that there have been no official meetings or strategies devised to support Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott in securing playoff berths. The organization is not yet at the point where they are actively prioritizing the playoff chances of these drivers. He said:

"There’s not been conversations, yet, where we start going, ‘Okay guys now we gotta start helping out the 48’ or the ‘9 we gotta get them into the playoffs'."

For the time being, Hendrick Motorsports intends to proceed with their regular operations. They will continue to provide all their drivers with the resources and support needed to succeed on the track. He added:

"We might be a few races away from those conversations starting."

Gordon suggests that fans and pundits should exercise patience and wait a few weeks before drawing any definitive conclusions. If, by then, Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott have failed to secure a win or two, the team may reconsider their strategy and start exploring ways to boost their playoff chances.

Chase Elliott still has more opportunities in the 2023 season

Chase Elliott has faced a challenging 2023 season so far. Despite encountering setbacks and missed races, there are still opportunities for him to turn things around and make a significant impact in the remaining races of the season.

One of the major hurdles Elliott faced early in the season was a penalty he received for wrecking Denny Hamlin in the Coca-Cola 600. Additionally, Elliott suffered an injury in a snowboarding accident, which forced him to sit out for six weeks and miss six races.

After serving his penalty and returning to the track in Martinsville, Chase Elliott faced an uphill battle. He has yet to secure a win in the current season, which puts him in a precarious position in terms of points and playoff eligibility. However, there is still hope for him to turn things around based on his performance in the 2022 season.

During a similar stretch last year, Chase Elliott showcased his grit and consistency with an impressive run, including a runner-up finish at New Hampshire, a victory at Pocono (due to disqualifications of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch), and top-5 finishes at Richmond and Watkins Glen.

Prior to Atlanta, Elliott achieved three consecutive top-5 finishes, demonstrating his ability to compete at a high level.

While Chase Elliott's strong performances from the previous year provide encouragement, the reality is that he currently finds himself in a tight spot in terms of points.

A win is essential for Elliott to secure a spot in the playoffs. Nevertheless, it is important to remember that Chase Elliott is a former champion and a highly skilled driver. In the 2022 season, he won five races, showcasing his ability to compete and emerge victorious.

As the remaining seven races unfold, it will be intriguing to see if Elliott can capitalize on his previous successes and secure a win, potentially propelling him into the playoffs with momentum.

Poll : 0 votes