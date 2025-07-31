Hendrick star Kyle Larson pinpoints the key detail he picked up from IndyCar race about the Iowa Speedway

Kyle Larson recently opened up about a critical change he noticed ahead of his return to Iowa Speedway. The Hendrick Motorsports driver picked up on differences at the 0.875-mile oval after watching the latest IndyCar race held there.

Kyle Larson is no stranger to Iowa Speedway. Last year, he started on the pole and led 80 laps before his race was cut short due to an incident. He also picked up a stage win, showing that he and his No. 5 Hendrick Chevrolet were dialed in on performance.

When asked about what he learned from the IndyCar event, Larson pointed to one standout factor, the track’s new pavement. He said that the resurfacing has likely had a major impact on grip levels, something that will change how cars behave during the race.

“I watched the IndyCar race, and it appeared the new pavement has changed quite a bit, and I imagine the grip level has changed quite a bit more,” Larson said. “I don't really know yet but it's going to be different.”

The new track surface caught his eye during the IndyCar race. Hendrick Motorsports as a team did well at Iowa last year. Alongside Kyle Larson, William Byron and Chase Elliott finished second and third, respectively, and Alex Bowman took eighth.

This season, Elliott, Byron, and Larson are first, second, and third in the points standings, separated by only 15 points with four races left in the regular season.

Larson has raced in Iowa only once in the Cup Series, in which he secured the pole position, led 80 laps, and had a fast car. The race week in Iowa will start from August 1 onwards, with the ARCA Menards Series.

Trouble at the Brickyard for Kyle Larson

During a NASCAR event, Kyle Larson was heard over his Hendrick Motorsports team radio complaining that the track was coming apart in Turn 2. The issue pointed to the track surface degrading under race conditions, creating challenges for drivers in terms of traction and consistency.

Track crews at IMS responded quickly to Larson’s warning, inspecting the area for damage. According to officials, the raised spot in Turn 2 was stabilized, and they didn’t expect delays to the upcoming qualifying session. Still, surface issues like this can shake driver confidence and influence how teams approach their setups. NBC Sports’ John Newby reported that Kyle Larson said:

“The track is coming apart in Turn 2.”

Despite that moment, Larson has had a strong 2025 season overall. Through 17 races, he’s secured three wins, ten top-five finishes, and thirteen top-ten finishes.

Larson’s also claimed one pole and led 854 laps. His average starting position is 12.2, with an average finish of 12.41. With only two DNFs, he’s completed nearly 92% of all race laps so far, putting him firmly in championship contention.

