“Hendrick wrecking half the field to win?”: Fans react to William Byron earning HMS’ record 9th Daytona 500 victory

Hendrick Motorsports duo William Byron and Alex Bowman took home a 1-2 finish for the team in the 66th edition of the Daytona 500. However the result wasn't without drama, as the HMS duo triggered the "Big One" and were involved in a controversial finish.

With nine laps left for the checkered flag for the Daytona 500, the #24 and #48 HMS Chevies were hooked up and leading the bottom lane. Ahead of them, Ross Chastain and Brad Keselowski were jostling for the lead.

When the #6 Ford driver shifted to the bottom lane, a push from Alex Bowman caused William Byron to lose control, resulting in contact with Keselowski's Ford, which sent his car veering across the pack and took out almost half the field.

Expand Tweet

The 'Big One' took out several contenders from the race, including the likes of Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, reigning NASCAR Cup champion Ryan Blaney, and several other drivers.

NASCAR fans were upset with how the final laps of the event unfolded as Byron and Bowman, who initiated the wreck, secured a 1-2 finish. Fans expressed their annoyance on social media, calling out the Hendrick Motorsports duo for wrecking the competition.

One user wrote on X (Formerly Twitter):

"hendrick wrecking half the field to win? [checked symbol]"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

An X user called Byron's victory the least deserving Daytona 500 win.

"Yea congrats on wrecking the entire field again. Might be the least deserving win in the history of the 500."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The controversial finish to the Daytona 500, also left many viewers confused. As William Byron and Alex Bowman raced side-by-side to the white flag, Austin Cindric and Ross Chastain spun out and triggered the caution flag.

Byron and Bowman had both taken the white flag, when the yellow flags were out, with the #24 Chevy driver in the lead at the exact moment. The handling of the conclusion by NASCAR officials also drew ire from viewers.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

NASCAR officials later clarified that they didn't throw caution flags expecting Chastain and Cindric to continue, but when both drivers veered back toward the traffic, they had to display the yellow flags.

William Byron reminisces his journey from racing on computers to winning the Daytona 500

After capping off his career-best season last year, William Byron has kicked off his 2024 campaign in spectacular fashion continuing the momentum from his six-win season last year.

After taking the checkered flag for the Daytona 500, dubbed as the 'Superbowl of NASCAR', the 26-year-old reminisced about his journey through the lower ranks of racing to the biggest stage of stock car racing.

“I’m just a kid from racing on computers and winning the Daytona 500, I can’t believe it,” Byron told Fox Sports. “I wish my dad was here. He’s sick, but this is for him, man. We’ve been through so much, and we sat up in the grandstands together and watched the race.”

Byron recorded Hendrick Motorsports' ninth Daytona 500, tying the record with Petty Enterprises.