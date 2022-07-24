Here's why Ross Chastain wants to race F1 champion and NASCAR winner Mario Andretti

Ahead of Sunday’s Road America, Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain expressed his desire to race against Mario Andretti, who is considered one of the greatest motorsports drivers of all time.

In a recent interview, when asked about the driver from the past or future who he would like to race against, Chastain picked former F1 and NASCAR champion Marion Andretti. The reason behind picking him was because he raced and won championships at all levels of the competition.

Chastain said:

“I would probably pick Mario Andretti because he traversed all walks of racing. I would like to know more about that. I would ask him who helped him – a team of people, or did you just plug yourself in whichever series it was. He was naturally gifted, but he still had to work at it.”

The 82-year-old Andretti retired from the racing world in 1994. However, it would be fun to watch the legendary driver race with modern generation drivers like Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and many more.

Ross Chastain’s finishes in previous 2022 NASCAR Cup Series races

Ross Chastain is known for his aggressive driving skills and is a well-known figure in NASCAR, who began the 2022 season with Trackhouse Racing. In his first season with the team, the driver of the #31 Chevrolet has had an impressive 2022 season so far, which included his maiden victory at the Circuit of the Americas and followed that by winning another race at Talladega Superspeedway.

In the third Cup race of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 29-year-old showed his temperament and finished P3. His best performance came at the Circuit of the Americas, where he captured his and the organization's first win in the Cup Series.

With a P8 finish in the previous week’s Cup race, he gained 33 points and now stands second in the Cup Series standings with 667 points, two wins and ten top-10 finishes.

Ross Chastain has already locked himself into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and will look to win his third race of the season at Pocono Raceway, which starts on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. ET.

