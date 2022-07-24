Create
Here's why Ross Chastain wants to race F1 champion and NASCAR winner Mario Andretti

Ross Chastain walks the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 24, 2022 08:28 PM IST

Ahead of Sunday’s Road America, Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain expressed his desire to race against Mario Andretti, who is considered one of the greatest motorsports drivers of all time.

In a recent interview, when asked about the driver from the past or future who he would like to race against, Chastain picked former F1 and NASCAR champion Marion Andretti. The reason behind picking him was because he raced and won championships at all levels of the competition.

Guess who’s back? 💭 That’s right! @RossChastain will be behind the wheel of @dgm_racing_’s No. 92 @TeamChevy for next weekend’s #RoadCourse race at @IMS. Paint scheme & sponsor announcement coming soon 🤫 #NASCARNews | #XfinitySeries | #RoadCourseSZN https://t.co/xafTgopxlG

Chastain said:

“I would probably pick Mario Andretti because he traversed all walks of racing. I would like to know more about that. I would ask him who helped him – a team of people, or did you just plug yourself in whichever series it was. He was naturally gifted, but he still had to work at it.”
Honor Your Cancer Hero by having them "ride" on my car @TXMotorSpeedway!Bid now: nascarfoundation.org/cancerhero@AdventHealth | @MTJFoundation | @NASCAR_FDN | @eBay | #HerosRideAlong | #eBayfinds | #eBayforCharity https://t.co/AORuLXhS2E

The 82-year-old Andretti retired from the racing world in 1994. However, it would be fun to watch the legendary driver race with modern generation drivers like Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and many more.

Ross Chastain’s finishes in previous 2022 NASCAR Cup Series races

Ross Chastain is known for his aggressive driving skills and is a well-known figure in NASCAR, who began the 2022 season with Trackhouse Racing. In his first season with the team, the driver of the #31 Chevrolet has had an impressive 2022 season so far, which included his maiden victory at the Circuit of the Americas and followed that by winning another race at Talladega Superspeedway.

In the third Cup race of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 29-year-old showed his temperament and finished P3. His best performance came at the Circuit of the Americas, where he captured his and the organization's first win in the Cup Series.

With a P8 finish in the previous week’s Cup race, he gained 33 points and now stands second in the Cup Series standings with 667 points, two wins and ten top-10 finishes.

Ross Chastain has already locked himself into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and will look to win his third race of the season at Pocono Raceway, which starts on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. ET.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

