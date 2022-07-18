Create
NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 18, 2022 06:28 PM IST

Twenty races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell became the 14th different driver of the season to win after the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

In an action-packed Ambetter 301, the-27-year-old took the lead from Chase Elliott with 42 laps remaining and drove his #20 Toyota away on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

RING THAT VICTORY BELL. 🔔 @CBellRacing wins the #Ambetter301!@JoeGibbsRacing | #TheMagicMile https://t.co/icA5SpjJZA

With last Sunday’s victory, Bell gained 47 points and extended his lead over Kevin Harvick in the standings to 19 points. He currently stands in eighth place in the Cup Series standings and has a total of 570 points, with one win and five top-five finishes.

Aric Almirola, the defending champion of the event, failed to re-lift his trophy and finished P31. He gained only 9 points and stands 12th in the standings with 490 points.

Cup grid (6 to go Pocono IMSroadcourse Michigan Richmond Glen Daytona): Elliott-3w, Chastain-2w, Logano-2w, Byron-2w, Hamlin-2w, Larson-1w, KyBusch-1w, Bell-1w, Bowman-1w, Cindric-1w, KuBuscb-1w, Suarez-1w, Reddick-1w, Briscoe-1w, Blaney +105, Truex +68, Harvick -68 https://t.co/msn5M7mK09

Kyle Larson, the Cup Series defending champion, gained 37 points after finishing the race in P14. He currently sits fifth in the points table with 616 points.

With Bell’s victory, NASCAR has seen 14 different drivers, including five multiple race winners - Ross Chastain, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Chase Elliott - in the first 20 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Ambetter 301

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 20 races:

  1. Chase Elliott - 734
  2. Ross Chastain - 667
  3. Ryan Blaney - 656
  4. Martin Truex Jr - 619
  5. Kyle Larson - 616
  6. Kyle Busch - 594
  7. Joey Logano - 582
  8. Christopher Bell - 570
  9. Kevin Harvick - 551
  10. William Byron - 536
  11. Alex Bowman- 510
  12. Aric Almirola - 490
  13. Austin Cindric - 489
  14. Kurt Busch - 485
  15. Daniel Suárez - 479
  16. Tyler Reddick - 474
  17. Chase Briscoe - 465
  18. Erik Jones - 465
  19. Denny Hamlin - 441
  20. Austin Dillon - 421
  21. Michael McDowell - 415
  22. Justin Haley - 391
  23. Bubba Wallace - 389
  24. Chris Buescher - 380
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 348
  26. Cole Custer - 333
  27. Harrison Burton - 319
  28. Ty Dillon - 314
  29. Brad Keselowski - 296
  30. Todd Gilliland - 296
  31. Corey Lajoie - 227
  32. Cody Ware - 155
  33. David Ragan - 61
  34. Joey Hand - 44
  35. Greg Biffle - 24
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Boris Said - 11
  38. Kyle Tilley - 7
  39. AJ Allmendinger - 0

Catch the drivers and teams again at the Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

