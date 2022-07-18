NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Twenty races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell became the 14th different driver of the season to win after the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
In an action-packed Ambetter 301, the-27-year-old took the lead from Chase Elliott with 42 laps remaining and drove his #20 Toyota away on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With last Sunday’s victory, Bell gained 47 points and extended his lead over Kevin Harvick in the standings to 19 points. He currently stands in eighth place in the Cup Series standings and has a total of 570 points, with one win and five top-five finishes.
Aric Almirola, the defending champion of the event, failed to re-lift his trophy and finished P31. He gained only 9 points and stands 12th in the standings with 490 points.
Kyle Larson, the Cup Series defending champion, gained 37 points after finishing the race in P14. He currently sits fifth in the points table with 616 points.
With Bell’s victory, NASCAR has seen 14 different drivers, including five multiple race winners - Ross Chastain, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Chase Elliott - in the first 20 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.
Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Ambetter 301
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 20 races:
- Chase Elliott - 734
- Ross Chastain - 667
- Ryan Blaney - 656
- Martin Truex Jr - 619
- Kyle Larson - 616
- Kyle Busch - 594
- Joey Logano - 582
- Christopher Bell - 570
- Kevin Harvick - 551
- William Byron - 536
- Alex Bowman- 510
- Aric Almirola - 490
- Austin Cindric - 489
- Kurt Busch - 485
- Daniel Suárez - 479
- Tyler Reddick - 474
- Chase Briscoe - 465
- Erik Jones - 465
- Denny Hamlin - 441
- Austin Dillon - 421
- Michael McDowell - 415
- Justin Haley - 391
- Bubba Wallace - 389
- Chris Buescher - 380
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 348
- Cole Custer - 333
- Harrison Burton - 319
- Ty Dillon - 314
- Brad Keselowski - 296
- Todd Gilliland - 296
- Corey Lajoie - 227
- Cody Ware - 155
- David Ragan - 61
- Joey Hand - 44
- Greg Biffle - 24
- Jacques Villeneuve - 15
- Boris Said - 11
- Kyle Tilley - 7
- AJ Allmendinger - 0
Catch the drivers and teams again at the Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022.