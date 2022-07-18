NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Twenty races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell became the 14th different driver of the season to win after the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

In an action-packed Ambetter 301, the-27-year-old took the lead from Chase Elliott with 42 laps remaining and drove his #20 Toyota away on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With last Sunday’s victory, Bell gained 47 points and extended his lead over Kevin Harvick in the standings to 19 points. He currently stands in eighth place in the Cup Series standings and has a total of 570 points, with one win and five top-five finishes.

Aric Almirola, the defending champion of the event, failed to re-lift his trophy and finished P31. He gained only 9 points and stands 12th in the standings with 490 points.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup grid (6 to go Pocono IMSroadcourse Michigan Richmond Glen Daytona): Elliott-3w, Chastain-2w, Logano-2w, Byron-2w, Hamlin-2w, Larson-1w, KyBusch-1w, Bell-1w, Bowman-1w, Cindric-1w, KuBuscb-1w, Suarez-1w, Reddick-1w, Briscoe-1w, Blaney +105, Truex +68, Harvick -68 Cup grid (6 to go Pocono IMSroadcourse Michigan Richmond Glen Daytona): Elliott-3w, Chastain-2w, Logano-2w, Byron-2w, Hamlin-2w, Larson-1w, KyBusch-1w, Bell-1w, Bowman-1w, Cindric-1w, KuBuscb-1w, Suarez-1w, Reddick-1w, Briscoe-1w, Blaney +105, Truex +68, Harvick -68 https://t.co/msn5M7mK09

Kyle Larson, the Cup Series defending champion, gained 37 points after finishing the race in P14. He currently sits fifth in the points table with 616 points.

With Bell’s victory, NASCAR has seen 14 different drivers, including five multiple race winners - Ross Chastain, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Chase Elliott - in the first 20 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Ambetter 301

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 20 races:

Chase Elliott - 734 Ross Chastain - 667 Ryan Blaney - 656 Martin Truex Jr - 619 Kyle Larson - 616 Kyle Busch - 594 Joey Logano - 582 Christopher Bell - 570 Kevin Harvick - 551 William Byron - 536 Alex Bowman- 510 Aric Almirola - 490 Austin Cindric - 489 Kurt Busch - 485 Daniel Suárez - 479 Tyler Reddick - 474 Chase Briscoe - 465 Erik Jones - 465 Denny Hamlin - 441 Austin Dillon - 421 Michael McDowell - 415 Justin Haley - 391 Bubba Wallace - 389 Chris Buescher - 380 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 348 Cole Custer - 333 Harrison Burton - 319 Ty Dillon - 314 Brad Keselowski - 296 Todd Gilliland - 296 Corey Lajoie - 227 Cody Ware - 155 David Ragan - 61 Joey Hand - 44 Greg Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Kyle Tilley - 7 AJ Allmendinger - 0

Catch the drivers and teams again at the Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022.

