NASCAR 2022: Christopher Bell makes his presence known strongly but quietly after winning Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

After giving consistent performances, Christopher Bell finally secured his first win of the season after beating Chase Elliott by a huge margin in the closing lap at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The Ambetter 301 win has allowed Bell to secure his playoff spot, making sure that he doesn’t need to rely on points anymore.

The 27-year-old driver emerged victorious after passing Elliott after several laps of a neck-to-neck battle to take the lead. He steadily built a solid margin between himself and his opponent and took an impressive 5.767-seconds win on the 1.058-mile-long track. Bell dominated the last 42 laps as he took over the lead on Lap 259 of 301 from Elliott with some skilful drives around the turn.

The win marked the Joe Gibbs Racing driver's second victory of his three-year-long career. With his win, he became the 14th different winner of the 2022 season.

The Oklahoma-born driver mastered the New Hampshire Motor Speedway where he won three consecutive Xfinity races from 2018 to 2021 and finished second in last year’s Ambetter 301.

The Ambetter 301 saw eight lead changes among seven different drivers. The venue hosted its 30th Cup race and the new Next Gen cars for the first time on the 1.058-mile-long track and witnessed nine caution flags.

Christopher Bell talks about his New Hampshire win

After coming close several times, Christopher Bell finally bagged his first win of the 2022 season. With the victory, he gained 47 points and now stands eighth in the latest release of the Cup Series points table.

During the post-race interview, speaking about his first win of the 2022 season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Bell said:

“Man, that one was much-needed right there. I tell you what, that was a helluva race from my viewpoint. That was a blast. Just so happy to be here at Joe Gibbs Racing and so good to get that 20 car back in Victory Lane.”

The NASCAR Cup Series returns next weekend for M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway. The action will go live at 3:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

