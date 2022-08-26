Here's why William Byron is not taking it 'easy' despite 'less stress' heading into NASCAR Daytona race

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron has locked himself into the playoffs with two victories this season, which came in the first half of the regular season at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway. In his five-year-long Cup series career, it is the first time that the #24 Chevrolet driver has entered the playoffs with multiple wins.

Daytona International Speedway will host the final race of the regular season this weekend, and Byron will be among the drivers who will be racing at the venue on August 27, 2022.

Heading to Daytona Beach, Byron spoke about his plans for the regular season finale before the playoffs. He stated that there’s less stress with multiple wins, but it doesn’t mean that he is taking this week’s race lightly. He later said that playoff points are still on the line and it would be better to get extra points before the first round of the playoffs.

Byron said:

“I’m excited to get to Daytona (International Speedway) this weekend. This is the first year that we have been solidly locked into the playoffs with multiple wins, meaning there’s less stress heading into this race compared to normal. That doesn’t mean, though, that we are going to take it easy by any means. There’re still playoff points on the line this weekend, and with how much of a wild card Daytona can be, any extra points we can get before the first round (of the playoffs) gets underway, the better.”

William Byron will return to the track this weekend, where he has achieved decent success in the past. He has made nine appearances in the Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway, securing one win, two top-five finishes, and two top-ten finishes, and has led 93 laps.

William Byron has always been fast at Daytona track

Speaking about the Daytona International Speedway, William Byron said that the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway has always been fast. He also shared details that will put him in position to battle for the win and good momentum for the playoff races.

Byron said:

“Daytona is a track we’ve always been fast at, and we were for sure fast in the (DAYTONA) 500 earlier this year. We just need to do a good job of managing the details we can and put ourselves in position to battle for the win at the end and carry some good momentum into Darlington for the Round of 16.”

Catch William Byron at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm ET.

