“Hey Shaq get your popcorn ready”: Jimmie Johnson hypes up $500M-worth NBA royalty after eventful Daytona 500 Qualifying

Jimmie Johnson is locked in for the 2025 Daytona 500 after qualifying for the Great American Race set to be held this Sunday. Once the seven-time Cup Series champion's qualification was confirmed, he quickly took to his social media account to share a post regarding NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Johnson was one of the unchartered drivers to show interest in the upcoming Daytona 500. However, he would not get an automatic qualification since he was not a full-time driver from a team. As a result, Johnson had to go for the qualification, in which he succeeded.

The Legacy Motor Club co-owner notched one of the fastest laps to set himself up for the Daytona 500. After completing the task on Sunday, he took to his Instagram account to ask the $500M worth star, O'Neal (according to Celebrity Net Worth) to get ready with "popcorn". Reason? Jimmie Johnson will run in the 2025 Daytona 500.

Trending

Taking to the Meta-owned platform, the former Cup Series driver wrote:

"Hey @SHAQ, get your popcorn ready. We’re in the show!"

Johnson will drive the #84 entry for Legacy Motor Club. Along with Johnson, a former NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. also qualified for the Daytona 500. He and Johnson will occupy two of the four available slots on NASCAR's biggest race.

For the other two seats, JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier, Anthony Alfredo, Corey LaJoie, BJ McLeod, Chandler Smith, and JJ Yeley will compete. NASCAR allows 41 entries for the Daytona 500 races, out of which 36 belong to the teams.

While one charter belongs to a driver under a new rule (for 2025 it is Helio Castroneves of Trackhouse Racing), four charters are up for grabs among uncharted drivers.

Jimmie Johnson made his feelings known after Daytona 500 entry

Helio Castroneves (L) and Jimmie Johnson (R) during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Following his qualification for the 2025 Daytona 500 entry, Jimmie Johnson shared his thoughts with the media. Speaking about how he was relieved after making it to the iconic race on Sunday, here's what the seven-time Cup Series champion said:

"It’s a big weight lifted off to say the least. The experience I had last year has been ringing through my brain at night, and I’ve jumped out of bed a few times with some nightmares as the day got closer. We’re doing so much to turn Legacy Motor Club around and have it pointed in the right direction."

“With the days ahead and what we have planned, it would’ve really been a bummer to miss the race. And obviously there’s still a chance to race in tomorrow. But I’m so happy to have this behind us and not have to worry about it,” he added [via AOL].

After retiring from full-time racing, Jimmie Johnson participated in the Daytona 500 twice in the last couple of years. He is also a two-time Daytona 500 winner (2006 and 2013).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"