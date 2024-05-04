Ahead of the ARCA Menards Series race at the Kansas Speedway, Venturini Motorsports driver Toni Breidinger has shared an update from the asphalt as she gears up to tame the Kansas City track in her #25 Toyota.

The fifth ARCA race is around the corner, scheduled to flag off today, at 2.00 PM ET, and will see 24 cars battling for the Tide 150 trophy. A total distance of 150 miles would be covered on the 1.5-mile speedway, resulting in 100 laps of high-octane action.

Fans can watch the race live on FS1, hear the commentary through MRN radio, and live stream the action on the Fox Sports App. Hours before the adrenaline-packed run, Toni Bredinger took to her X (formerly Twitter) and shared excerpts from her preparations for the Kansas outing, and wrote:

"Hi from Kansas"

Here are a few images, wherein the part-time NASCAR driver can be seen doing practice runs among other preparations for the Tide 150:

NASCAR fanbase pumps Toni Breidinger for her upcoming ARCA race

Breidinger ventured part-time into the ARCA Series, racing for Venturini Motorsports in 2018, but later transitioned into a full-time driver of the Menards Series. She drives part-time in the East and West Series and even runs on a part-time Truck Series schedule for Tricon Garage.

