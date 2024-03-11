“I’d like to be in the Cup Series” - Toni Breidinger outlines her 5-year NASCAR plan

ARCA Menards Series driver Toni Breidinger is currently making waves in NASCAR, as she has quickly become one of the sport's most popular drivers and a promising prospect for the future.

Breidinger, also a Victoria's Secret model, is in her second full-time ARCA season, driving the #25 Toyota for Venturini Motorsports. She made her Truck Series debut with Tricon Garage last year, securing a 15th-place result.

Toni Breidinger remains focused on her 2024 ARCA campaign but has ambitious dreams of ascending the higher echelons of NASCAR. The 24-year-old driver elaborated on her aspirations to drive in the Cup Series.

"I have like my five-year path that I would like, and I’d like to be in the Cup Series, like at the end of that five-year path, but I want to be able to achieve everything in each level," she told Kyle Dalton. "Like I want to be able to race in the ARCA Series, get wins, get a championship, and be able to contend for wins in the Truck Series, get some wins, and kind of like methodically move up through the ladder system."

Breidinger is in no rush to expedite her climb through the ranks, as she aims to build her confidence at each level before stepping up. She added:

"I don’t want to feel like I have to rush. I want to feel like I’ve achieved something and I kind of deserve and feel confident in that next step. I don’t want to jump into an Xfinity race that I’m like, 'Oh, well, maybe I’ll get a top 15.' I want to be able to make that jump and be like, 'Oh, I feel like I can go out there and really execute and perform.'"

Toni Breidinger explains how social media can improve gender diversity

NASCAR and motorsports, in general, have traditionally been male-dominated sports, with a few trailblazing women making an impact at the highest level.

However, Toni Breidinger is confident that her social media presence will inspire younger girls to explore the world of motorsports. She has amassed 2.1 million followers on Instagram and currently is the most-followed NASCAR personality.

In a recent interview with Nylon.com, she said:

"I think seeing is believing, so I think social media can help with that. With my platform, maybe I’m reaching younger girls who wouldn’t even think about racing. Maybe my video pops up on their Explore page and opens a new world for them."

"The more that you bring people into the community, welcome them in, show them that they can do it — we can grow the amount of females in the sport."

Breidinger also mentioned that former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick's exploits in motorsports influenced her during her childhood.