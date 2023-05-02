“His errors never affect him negatively”: Kyle Larson takes a shot at Ross Chastain after contact at Dover

Kyle Larson's outing at the rain-delayed Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway saw the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver crash for the second consecutive weekend. The 400-mile-long race at the 1-mile-long track was on course for a good finish for Larson as William Byron's car's performance was somewhat indicative of Hendrick Motorsports' car speed.

However, Larson's hopes of trying to challenge at the sharp end of the field seemed bleak after the Elk Grove, California native got caught in a wreck in the first stage of the race. Entering turn 1 at 'The Monster Mile,' Larson was seen running behind Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain, who was coming up on the #15 Ford Mustang driven by Brennan Poole.

Poole, who at the time was behind a duo of lapped cars going side by side, was bumped by Chastain entering the first corner, sending the Rick Ware Racing driver into a spin. With the #15 sliding up the track, a speedy Larson managed to collect Poole in a similar fashion to how Ryan Preece collected the Hendrick Motorsports driver at Talladega Superspeedway last Sunday.

An annoyed Kyle Larson was later seen commenting on how Ross Chastain's aggressive moves on the track didn't seem to affect him as much as others in a post-race interview. He said:

"I would understand you at third stage or something but that was middle of the first stage, to make an error like that. His errors never affect him negatively. I just find it funny, he always comes out on the good end. It's just is what it is."

Kyle Larson ultimately managed to limp back to pit road for a chance to repair his car. However, when he left the pit road, he found himself 26 laps down from the leaders in P32, where he eventually finished the race.

Kyle Larson hopeful of better luck in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series races

Kyle Larson's second consecutive weekend ending in a crash had the Elk Grove, California native praying for his lucky stars to align in the coming weeks.

The 30-year-old driver was caught up in a wreck with Ryan Preece last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway and was seen hitting Brennan Poole on Monday.

Both incidents were instigated by a third person on the track but ultimately ended up wrecking Larson's chances at the tracks. The 30-year-old elaborated on his bad luck and said:

"I just hope our luck turns around soon. We have the fastest car every damn weekend and doesn't seem to work out."

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway next weekend for AdventHealth 400.

