Ryan Preece shares an update on his health after high-impact crash with Kyle Larson at Talladega

Ryan Preece, the driver of the #41 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, said that he is feeling fine after his crash with Kyle Larson at Talladega Superspeedway. The worrying in-car camera footage of the crash from Preece's car shocked the NASCAR world.

The #41 driver made contact with the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 during one of the overtime restarts in the race on Sunday. Preece T-boned Larson with great force and later called it the hardest impact he has suffered in racing.

In a bid to study the forces acting on both cars involved in the accident, NASCAR borrowed both cars from their respective teams to study at the R&D Center. Meanwhile, Preece shared an update on his health after the in-car camera showed him shaking violently in his seat.

In an interview with notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Preece said:

"Obviously when you wreck, you're going to be a little sore but I felt fine when I got out of the racecar and on Monday I was a little sore but I was still able to do all my workouts and everything I wanted to do an woke up today and I felt fine. The mindset is everything is looking forward to Dover (Motor Speedway)."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Ryan Preece said he was a little sore Monday but feels good. He said Kevin Harvick called him about how much he moved in the seat and Preece said he will look at whether any belts need to be adjusted. Ryan Preece said he was a little sore Monday but feels good. He said Kevin Harvick called him about how much he moved in the seat and Preece said he will look at whether any belts need to be adjusted. https://t.co/8MvoppKGWV

Ryan Preece is going to visit NASCAR R&D Center to help evaluate his clash with Kyle Larson at Talladega

Given the intensity of Ryan Preece and Kyle Larson's crash at Talladega, NASCAR is due to hear from both the drivers involved along with looking at both wrecked racecars. The governing body aims to improve upon any safety concerns regarding the bent side impact bars in Larson's car, along with an analysis of Preece's #41 Ford Mustang as well.

Cole Outlaw @Cole_Outlaw

#NASCAR I am so glad Kyle Larson walked away from that crash I am so glad Kyle Larson walked away from that crash#NASCAR https://t.co/s3pAGgXdiv

The Next Gen Cup Series cars seem to have taken a step back from their predecessor 6th generation cars in terms of driver safety, which has been a major topic of discussion since last season. Rear impacts have forced two drivers to sit out of races due to concussion injuries since the start of the 2022 season.

NASCAR's evaluation and hopefully car improvement will come soon, with learnings from Ryan Preece and Kyle Larson's experience as well.

Poll : 0 votes