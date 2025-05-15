HMS-backed Rajah Caruth drops 2-word reaction on news of Chase Elliott’s racing stint at Hickory Motor Speedway 

Hendrick Motorsports ace Chase Elliott recently shared an X post to announce his first Appalachian Sucker Punch ASA STARS National Tour appearance. The news hyped up Elliott's fans, including Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth, who dropped a two-word response on the announcement.

Elliott revealed he will compete in the Ross & Witmer 225 race at Hickory Motor Speedway in the ASA STARS National Tour. The series was introduced in 2023, and he has been competing in the Touring Series since then. During the inaugural event, the HMS driver ended his run among the top 10 drivers and finished sixth.

The 2020 Cup Series champion also competed in last year's event and began the race from the eighth spot but ended his day early after a mechanical failure. Recalling his memories at the Hickory Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott wrote:

"Back for some late model racing with @fr8auctions next Thursday at Hickory Motor Speedway! See y’all there."

The post grabbed HMS-backed Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth's attention, as he commented:

"Grassroots revival 💪🏾"

The Ross & Witmer 225 at Hickory Motor Speedway is scheduled for next Thursday, May 22, ahead of the crown jewel event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Additionally, Chase Elliott will be making his second Late Model appearance of the season with the Fr8 Racing team.

"It only takes one hiccup and it can derail your day:" HMS VP of Competition on Chase Elliott's run at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott was involved in a pit road accident at the AdventHealth 400 held at Kansas Speedway last Sunday, May 11. Elliott was running inside the top 10 drivers and unfortunately suffered a mishap with his crew, leading to the loss of his lead.

The #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver began the race from ninth place and improved his standing, ending Stage 1 in second place behind race winner Kyle Larson. Elliott maintained his spot in stage two of the race, but things went south for him in the final stage. He lost multiple spots and finished the race in P15.

After the race, Chad Knaus, the Vice President of Competition for Hendrick Motorsports, said:

"It's unfortunate that the issue happened today because I think we'd be sitting here with them easily in the top five with the pace that they had."

"But it only takes one hiccup, and it can derail your day. So we've got to keep working on those things. But as long as they continue to bring good race cars and fast race cars and execute at a high level, they're going to be where we need them," he added.

Chase Elliott currently ranks fourth in the Cup Series drivers' standings with 378 points in 12 starts this season. Additionally, he has secured three top-five and six top-10 finishes this season.

