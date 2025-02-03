HMS’ Chase Elliott reveals who he’s backing in Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl clash

Hendrick Motorsports' star driver Chase Elliot has chosen his favorites for the Super Bowl LIX. The game is set to be played between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl LIX is set for February 9, featuring a thrilling rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. This highly anticipated match-up follows the Chiefs' narrow victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, where they won 38-35. The game will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Chiefs aim to secure their third consecutive title, while the Eagles seek revenge for their previous loss. Both teams are coming off impressive performances from the 2024 season. Kansas City boast a potent offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has excelled in tight games, while Philadelphia rely on a powerful rushing attack featuring Saquon Barkley. Analysts suggest that the Eagles will focus on controlling the clock and leveraging their running game to challenge Kansas City's defense, promising an exciting showdown.

Trending

To Deadline Room, Elliot said:

"Man I'll be honest. I was really pulling for the bills. I was really pulling for Josh Allen, I've become a big fan of his. So with that being said the Chiefs are always tough, but I'm pulling for the Eagles. I'd like to see them win I'm getting some head nods in the back. I love it. But yeah, no, I'd like to see the Eagles win. Jaylen seems like a stand up leader and individual and somebody that I think everybody can admire. So I wouldn't mind seeing him get a win. He came close the last time they met."

The tweet captioned:

"Post Clash win @chaseelliott in Deadline Room @BGSRacing: "...I can enjoy it for another seven days, an extra seven days, versus a normal race...I mean, look, I know it's not a points race, but I don't care. These things, man, they are so hard to win." I am attaching Superbowl clip too: Getty Images"

Expand Tweet

Chase Elliott secured an impressive victory at the 2025 Cook Out Clash held at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2, marking the unofficial start of the NASCAR Cup Series season. This race was particularly notable as it was the first Cup Series event at Bowman Gray since 1971, enhancing its historical significance. Elliott began the race from the pole position after winning his heat and showcased remarkable skill by leading an impressive 171 out of 200 laps.

Elliott momentarily conceded the lead to Denny Hamlin prior to the halfway break but quickly took charge in the second half. He faced a tough battle from Ryan Blaney, who started at the back of the pack and finished in second place. Ultimately, only 12 of the 23 competitors finished on the lead lap, underscoring Elliott's dominant performance.

“37 more to go”: Chase Elliott delivers strong message for 2025 NASCAR season after Bowman Gray dominance

Looking ahead, Elliott is eager to continue building on this momentum as he prepares for the Daytona 500 on February 16, which will be the first points-paying race of the season. In a video on X, the 29-year-old talked about his win:

"What's up, guys? Clash winners here at Bowman Gray. Appreciate those that came out. This was an amazing environment for everybody that was here and I hope y'all enjoyed it on TV too. So hey look, great way to start the year. 37 more to go. Hopefully, we can get some more of these and certainly get to enjoy it."

Expand Tweet

He expressed excitement about the upcoming challenges and reaffirmed his commitment to achieving more success throughout the year with Hendrick Motorsports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback