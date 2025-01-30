HMS’ epic Kyle Larson response to F1 royalty Lewis Hamilton’s classy Ferrari picture 

Hendrick Motorsports responded to Scuderia Ferrari’s latest post of Lewis Hamilton by posting their own “GOAT”, Kyle Larson. The interaction occurred on X, formerly Twitter.

Sir Lewis Hamilton is a prominent British racing driver, currently competing in Formula One for Ferrari. He is the joint-record holder for the most World Driver’s Championships alongside Michael Schumacher with seven. He holds numerous records in F1 with the most race wins (105), most pole positions (104), and podium finishes (202). The Brit signed for Mercedes in 2013 where he earned his most success. In 2024, Hamilton ended his time with Mercedes after a record-breaking 9th British Grand Prix victory and signed for Ferrari. Ferrari posted a picture of Hamilton reclining on two tires with their helmet in his left hand. The post was captioned as:

Trending

"A new chapter awaits"

Expand Tweet

Hendrick Motorsports responded to this post by Ferrari. They posted their version of the “GOAT” in Kyle Larson and captioned it as:

"TWO GOATS"

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson, the #5 for Hendrick Motorsports had a remarkable 2024 where he finished sixth overall and led the most laps in the series with 1700. Despite his impressive display throughout the season, Larson failed to capitalize during the playoffs. The California-born was eliminated in the round of eight and missed out to compete for his second championship title after 2021.

The 32-year-old will compete in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, which will be a challenge for him as a driver. He will be hoping to win both races and prove the HMS' X post right, that he is the “GOAT”.

When Kyle Larson revealed how he “stole the idea” of a no-steering wheel celebration from his “sister’s ex-boyfriend”

In a revealing moment from 2021, NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson shared the origins of his signature victory celebration, which involves performing donuts while holding the steering wheel out of the car window. Larson admitted that he "stole the idea" from his sister's ex-boyfriend, with whom he used to race go-karts. During a Q&A session on social media in 2021, he revealed:

"I kinda stole the idea from my sister’s ex-boyfriend. We used to race karts and stuff together, a long time ago. He had the awesome victory celebrations where he would do crazy fast donuts and hold the wheel outside the car. I just thought that was cool. And nobody had done it yet, in NASCAR," Larson revealed in a video posted by NASCAR on their YouTube channel.

"When I got to NASCAR, I started doing it. Then, got in trouble a couple of times. Stopping doing it for a while then doing it again," he added.

Larson displayed his celebratory style for the first time after his first win at Rockingham Speedway by doing donuts while holding the steering wheel outside the truck.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback