HMS’ Kyle Larson hilariously trolls Denny Hamlin’s “finally won a championship” post

Following Tyler Reddick's NASCAR championship victory, Kyle Larson took a light-hearted jibe at Denny Hamlin on social media after the Joe Gibbs Racing owner-driver posted about winning a championship online. Hamlin, who has never won a championship as a driver in his Cup Series career, posted about winning one as an owner on X (formerly Twitter).

Following the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, Reddick of 23XI Racing won the regular season championship. And Hamlin, as a co-owner of the team, took home the championship. Reddick with 860 points, held off Hendrick Motorsports duo Larson and Chase Elliott, with finished the regular season with 859 and 831 points, respectively.

Following the regular season victory, Hamlin took to Twitter to share his thoughts. He wrote,

"Finally won a championship. *As an owner"

Larson replied,

"Ehh not technically. Seriously though congrats. Great team."

Larson was a serious contender for the NASCAR regular season championship until he lost momentum in the last few races. The Hendrick Motorsports driver raced one less event than his competitors because of his Indy 500 commitment.

Hamlin and Michael Jordan formed the 23XI Racing team in 2021, and three years later, their team is the regular season champion. However, the team's other driver, Bubba Wallace, missed out on the playoff after crashing out at Darlington.

Denny Hamlin shares his thoughts on Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing's Championship win

Denny Hamlin (L) talks with Tyler Reddick (R) - Getty Images

Denny Hamlin has opened up about Tyler Reddick and his team following the #45 driver's championship win in the 2024 NASCAR regular season. The JGR driver, in his post-race interview with Peter Stratta, hailed Hamlin's team as one of the best currently.

"Yeah, I mean the 45s are one of the best teams in the garage right now and they're running well, and they're not having really really bad finishes that some of us have that I could speak to. But you know they're gonna be of the contenders, one of the favorites to win this championship." (0:42-0:58)

Hamlin and Reddick have both qualified for the playoffs and are expected to compete for the Cup Series Championship, starting at the upcoming Quaker State 400 Available At Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 8, 2024.

